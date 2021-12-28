Latinos shine in Hollywood in 2021, and there will be more | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) – Hispanics in the United States, a group historically underrepresented and widely typecast on the screen, shone in the movies in 2021 with major productions led by the musicals “In the Heights” (“In the neighborhood”) and ” West Side Story ”(“ Love without barriers ”) and the animated film“ Encanto ”by Disney.

“In the Heights,” directed by Jon M. Chu and released in June, was one of the first major productions of the year to hit theaters after months of closures due to the pandemic, and although its performance at the box office was not as expected , represented a turning point for many Latinos in Hollywood and generally received critical acclaim.

The Tony Award-winning adaptation of the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, about the struggles and hopes of a community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, earned Anthony Ramos a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a musical or comedy film for her role as Usnavi (originally played by Miranda on Broadway), and put actors like the Mexican Melissa Barrera, who will soon return as the lead in Benjamin Millepied’s “Carmen”, and the popular singer on the map. Leslie Grace, who in her acting debut secured the role of Batgirl in “Batgirl,” scheduled for 2022.

Steven Spielberg set about correcting the story somewhat with his version of “West Side Story,” released this month. Many “Puerto Ricans” in the original film were white actors with brown makeup, and although it is considered a classic, the 1961 film has been criticized for portraying Latinos in a stereotypical way.

This time with a largely Latino cast, “West Side Story” unveiled talents like Rachel Zegler, who with no previous experience surpassed thousands of applicants for the role of Maria and has already filmed the sequel to “Shazam” and landed the role of Snow White for an upcoming movie; and Ariana DeBose, whose Broadway credits include “Bring It On,” “Motown” and “Hamilton,” considered a favorite this awards season for her fiery portrayal of Anita (the same character that earned Rita Moreno an Oscar in 1962). , for whom Spielberg created a prominent new role in the film).

Set in Colombia, the land of magical realism, “Encanto” follows Mirabel Madrigal, a teenager with the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. The cast, led by Argentine-American actress Stephanie Beatriz, includes Diane Guerrero, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama and Angie Cepeda. It is the first Walt Disney Animation Studios film directed by a Latina woman, Charise Castro Smith, and features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is also shaping up to be an Oscar favorite for best animated film.

This year the unstoppable Miranda also made his debut as a film director with another musical, “tick, tick … Boom!”, A tribute to the composer and playwright Jonathan Larson (played by Andrew Garfield), who died on the eve of the premiere of his Broadway musical “Rent” in 1996, without actually seeing the broad impact it had. The film, which features some of Larson’s creative process and work prior to “Rent,” was named one of the top 10 of the year by the American Film Institute (AFI).

The AFI list also includes “Nightmare Alley” by Mexican master Guillermo del Toro, a classic film noir based on the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, starring Bradley Cooper as a charming con man. carnival and Cate Blanchett as a femme fatale psychiatrist. The film debuted a week ago in the United States and arrives in Latin America on January 27.

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, meanwhile, directed Kristen Steawart as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” one of the most praised works to date for the American actress.

Other Hollywood productions that put Latinos at the forefront in 2021 were “Cinderella” (Cinderella), with Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello in the title role, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (“Hard to care 2”) and “Eternals” (“Eternos”), both starring Mexican star Salma Hayek. They also reached the screen “The Forever Purge” (“The purge forever”) by Everardo Gout with Ana de la Reguera, both Mexican; “OLD” (“Viejos”) by M. Night Shyamalan, with Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, and “No Sudden Move” (“Not a false step”) by Steven Soderbergh, with the Oscar-winning Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Bull.

Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz released “Parallel Mothers”, their most recent collaboration after “Volver”, “Los abrazos rotos” and “Todo sobre mi madre”, among others. The film follows two single mothers (Cruz and Milena Smit) who meet at the hospital, where their newborns are accidentally switched at birth. It also addresses the dark past of the mass graves of the Spanish Civil War. In September, Cruz was honored with the best actress award at the Venice Film Festival, and this month the film received two Golden Globe nominations, including for best non-English language film and best original music by Alberto. Churches.

However, “Parallel Mothers” will not compete next year for the Academy Award for best international feature film. The representative of Spain is “The Good Patron” by Fernando León de Aranoa, a satire on the world of labor relations starring Bardem (Cruz’s husband), which this week was among the 15 titles that are still in the contest for the nomination.

“The good boss” follows the owner of an industrial scale manufacturing company who, while awaiting the visit of a committee that could award his company an award of excellence, tries to solve any problems of his workers in time. Last month he topped the list of applicants for the Goya awards in Spanish cinema with 20 nominations.

Others in the Oscar finalists are “Noche de fuego” from Mexico and “Plaza Catedral” from Panama.

The first, by Tatiana Huezo and currently available on Netflix, follows three girls who pose as boys in the face of drug violence in the Mexican countryside. This year it received a special mention at the Cannes Film Festival and was also awarded at the San Sebastián and Athens festivals.

The second, by Abner Benaim, features Alicia, a woman mourning the death of her 13-year-old son, who is approached by a teenager named Chief asking for money to take care of his car. She does her best to avoid him until he shows up at her door with a gunshot wound. The film premiered in October at the Guadalajara International Film Festival, where its stars Ilse Salas and Fernando Xavier de Casta won the acting awards, but in a tragic event the amateur actor died months after the premiere in an act of violence.

The nominations for the Oscars, in their 94th edition, will be announced on February 8. The awards gala is scheduled for March 27.

___

Follow Sigal Ratner-Arias on Twitter as https://twitter.com/sigalratner.