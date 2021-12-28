La Nación / Don Aparicio Vergara causes a sensation with the sale of “jackfruit”

In the city of J. Augusto Saldívar there is a position that from the beginning has caused a stir in the public, thanks to the sale of an exotic fruit known as “jackfruit”, from Indonesia although they also assume that it has its origins in the India.

It all started about three years ago when Aparicio Vergara, who works as a professional gardener and in a place in Asunción where he was doing work, gave him two seeds of this exclusive species, which he then planted in front of his house.

The appearance of the fruit is quite striking, since it is large and yellow in color and weighs an average of eight kilos, which is marketed at G. 35,000. Although it should be noted that Mr. Vergara declared that he can weigh up to 50 kilos; also have a high nutritional value.

According to publications from international portals, jackfruit contains a large amount of essential nutrients such as fiber, protein, potassium, magnesium, folate, zinc and vitamins A, C, E and B. And at the same time it contains phytonutrients: lignans, isoflavones and saponins that they are quite beneficial for health.

Regarding the sale of this unique species, Vergara assured that “jackfruit sells quite well, although very few people still know it. Those who know about the fruit come and buy continued ”. And considering the opinion of experts, jackfruit is useful for treating night blindness, colon cancer, asthma, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, warts, otitis, high blood pressure, among many other conditions.

The inside of the fruit is similar to mango, yellow and orange in color. Its juice is slightly acidic and deeply sweet, with a flavor that confuses the mixture of mango and orange in addition to other flavors, but maintains its authentic flavor.