Kylie Jenner and the photo her fans think she already had her baby for

Kylie Jenner is in the final stretch of her second pregnancy, a baby highly anticipated by her fans and who will come into the world not only to be part of one of the most famous families in the world, but to become the younger brother or sister of Stormi webster. However, in recent days rumor has it that the 24-year-old businesswoman may have already received the stork, and all because of a photo of her sister Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker.

© @ kyliejenner

And it is that when the Kardashian – Jenner make a publication on social networks, their fans analyze every detail with a magnifying glass, anticipating the announcements of the girls on more than one occasion. And this time it might not be the exception. Over the weekend, Travis Barker, drummer for Blink 182, posted a story on Instagram where he showed a quiet afternoon at home enjoying Christmas watching The grinch.

Everything normal with the image until an object came into view: At the bottom of the screen you can see a bottle of milk. And there the fans came in to intuit what could be happening in the scene and what was not shown.





Immediately there were those who assured that it is the same brand of bottles that Kylie used three years ago with Stormi. That great detail immediately excited Internet users, who began to think that there is a new member in the family, and that in a few days Kylie could introduce her baby.

© @ travisbarker





Additionally, they took Kylie’s social media hiatus as a time to recover and spend time with her baby without the pressure of social media. Although, in reality, the businesswoman moved away from them after the tragedy in Astroworld, where the father of his children appeared, Travis scott.

However, there were other people who believed that the bottle could belong to one of the Kardashians’ children, such as two-year-old Pslam, who could still use the bottles. Others think that it is from the new kitten that Kylie has at home and that she presented these days. A honey-colored puppy who, because of his age, could drink milk from a bottle. Although if this is the case, it could also be a bottle of Frosty, Kim Kardashian’s also new kitty that she introduced last week.