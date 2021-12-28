Kylian Mbappé accepts that he will not go to Real Madrid in January

The mystery is over and he solved it himself

Kylian Mbappé

. The French forward of the PSG, revealed that he will not go to Real Madrid as has been speculating in recent weeks, it will remain in the Parisian set.

The ‘7’ of the Parisians has been one of the objectives of the Real Madrid in recent seasons. The Spanish club even made an offer in the summer that in the end ended up being rejected by the PSG.

Chapter 1: A Diego and a Maradona | The Eleven of 10

It might interest you: Kylian Mbappé won the award for the best footballer of the year



Mbappé will not go to Real Madrid

In an interview with CNN, Mbappe was clear in saying that he will not go to Real Madrid in January, because he wants to finish the season 100 with the PSG. Later, he might think about leaving the team but for now, he remains focused on achieving the objectives both in the League 1, like in the Champions League.

“No, not in January“, answered Mbappe when they asked him if he would be one of the hires of the Real Madrid in the winter transfer market. This after Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the meringues, will reveal that there will be signings in January for the club.

In the same line, Mbappe reaffirmed its commitment to PSG and the intention to finish the season to one hundred with the team of Mauricio Pochettino, seeking to achieve the long-awaited title of the Champions League.

“I am happy and I will finish the season 100 here. I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and the Cup. I also believe that I deserve to win something big with PSG“, He said Kylian. So far, it has been the only title that has been denied with the Parisians.

The contract of Kylian Mbappé with the PSG It ends in June 2022, so you can now freely negotiate with any other team to pursue your career next season.

It might interest you: VIDEO: UNUSUAL! Ramos entered the exchange and was sent off with PSG

