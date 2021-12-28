Kim Kardashian shares postcards of her first Christmas without Kanye West

Certainly to family members Kardashian He likes to get all the eyes, especially Kim who has been the topic of conversation in recent weeks. It seems like yesterday when the socialite blew up social networks with her peculiar Met Gala look, but after that she continued to please her fans with new surprises. She recently reaffirmed that she is one of the most stylish celebrities and is certainly not afraid to experiment with new trends in fashion. He has also surprised his fans with controversial photos with Pete davidson They left a lot to talk about, but neither of them has confirmed or denied the alleged relationship. However, the images reached Kanye West, who expressed about the rumors of his love that “they are not even divorced.” Leaving aside all speculation, Kim took advantage of this Christmas to spend time with his large family, and the absence of his ex-partner was noted, as the businesswoman shared the most tender Christmas cards without Kanye’s presence.

The commented Christmas postcard

As it happens every year, the family of influencers has once again been the center of attention thanks to their Christmas poses. Kim chose as the cover for her Christmas Eve celebrations album a funny photo with her adorable children. Highlighting its impeccable, as always looks, the clan Kardahsian present in the socialite images did not disappoint the followers. But it definitely took several characters in the photos that the almost lawyer shared and this has caused quite a stir on social networks. In the celebrations the still legally husband of the Kardashian, but this has not been so surprising, because just a few weeks ago Kim formally asked a judge to restore her maiden name and with this ending any rumor of an alleged conciliation between the two. At a concert in Los Angeles, the rapper asked his wife to try again to confirm their love, however, according to People sources, Kim is very sure of her decision: “She’s moved on, but she knows it’s hard for Kanye to deal with it, she’s not surprised that he begs her in public to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it. “ it is read in the American magazine.

But the lack of the father of Kim’s children was not the only absence that fans highlighted. More family members are missing from the photos shared by the influencer and the one that has been discussed the most on social networks was that of Kourtney. Several followers of the clan pointed out that it is likely that this absence is due to some of the conflicts that both sisters have faced. Among the portraits that the businesswoman published on her account, the lack of her two younger sisters was also noted Kendall and Kylie. Before posing with Santa Claus, Kim uploaded a fun photo session in which you can see his mother Kris Jenner, her sister Khloé, who was also present at the celebration, his nephews True and Drea and their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. But where did the other Kardashian-Jenners spend Christmas? Kendall uploaded solo photos wearing a spectacular black outfit and according to her stories she did spend Christmas Eve with her family, however, the real reason why Kourtney and Kylie have decided to skip the Christmas celebrations in the company of their friends is not known. loved ones.

