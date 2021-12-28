Katy Perry returns with her song ‘When I’m Gone’ with DJ Alesso

UNITED STATES.- Are Katycats ready? A few days before the end of 2021, the American singer Katy Perry will premiere a new song in collaboration with DJ Alesso.

The song is called “When I’m Gone” and will be released on December 29 at 10:00 p.m., while the official video will be released worldwide on January 10 on ESPN, during halftime of the Championship. National College Soccer.

Her millions of fans are waiting for the release of her new single, as it will be the first time that the singer has released electronic music and more with a DJ of Alesso’s level.

With “When I’m Gone”, the artist seeks to once again reach the top spots on the music charts as she did with her world hits “Teenage Dream” and “Fireworks.”

Among her new projects, Katy will start with “Play”, her first residency in Las Vegas on December 29 at Resorts World. “Play” will run until March 19, 2022 and will include exclusive New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve performances.