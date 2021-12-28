Kate Winslet revealed that she couldn’t stop crying after meeting Leonardo DiCaprio again.

Although the health pandemic due to Coronavirus, prevented many people from being able to meet as they wanted, for at least the recent two years, this also affected celebrities, who also could not meet, as happened to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to the acclaimed actress Kate winsletDue to personal situations and the pandemic, she and the famous American had not been able to see each other for three years. Leonardo Dicaprio, whom he considers a great friend and companion.

” He is my friend, a very close friend. We are united for life. We were separated for three years, and I couldn’t stop crying. ” express Kate winslet in a recent interview, before recalling how it was the moment when they met again a few days ago in The Angels.











© Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio hadn’t seen each other in three years

” Not that I have been to New York Or that he was in London and we had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we wonder because of the Covid. He is my friend, a very close friend. We are united for life ”,emotionally expressed the winner of an award Oscar.

Likewise, the actress Kate winslet He confessed that their friendship has grown a lot since they met and that both have been able to grow personally and also as people, a situation for which the famous woman is very grateful.

”I’ve known him since the middle of my life! On the set of Titanic I turned 21 and he was 22. They were seven months of intense work on Titanic, We were both very young, it’s incredible. And luckily, and I think we were very lucky there, we never liked each other. ” commented the famous British.











© This is how Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have changed

” I know it’s very upsetting to hear this, I’m sorry, but it never happened. And that allowed us to have what we share now, that we can tease each other, and I think it’s wonderful. ” added the actress, who reiterated that she never had an affair with Leonardo DiCaprio, and that this has been the basis of their friendship.

” I think the reason our friendship worked is that there was never anything romantic between us. It is disappointing for people to hear it, because in the soap opera of the life of Kate and Leo they fell in love at first sight and were constantly making out. But the reality is that that never happened ”he added.

Let us remember that the actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio they met in the movie ‘Titanic‘, where their characters had a fleeting meeting, which meant nothing to both of them, which would have made their friendship consolidate and become stronger in the film’Just a dream‘.











© Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in Titanic

