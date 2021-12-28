Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio: reunion after Covid

There are friendships and connections between two people that last over time for many years to come. This union is so strong that it is indestructible and sometimes causes tears to be involved, but of emotion and joy when those “soul mates” meet again. Is what happens to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, who forged unbreakable bonds in the shooting of the iconic movie “Titanic” in 1997 and even though almost a quarter of a century has passed, they still love, admire and be as good friends as they were on the last day of shooting.

The proof that Kate and Leonardo are still Rose and Jack In a certain way, but not in the romantic plane as in ‘Titanic’ but in that of friends and in real life, it is their last meeting that happened recently. As she has told in an interview in the British newspaper The Guardian, recently they stayed in Los Angeles after almost three years without seeing each other -the last two due to the Covid pandemic-. And the face to face could not have been more emotional, so much so that when we imagine it ourselves we are touched.

“I couldn’t stop crying … I’ve known him for half a life! It’s not that I’m in New York or that he’s been to London and we’ve had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we have missed each other because of Covid-19, “explains the actress.

Distributor

In the interview, the actress also added more than a declaration of intentions, a reality that, although we know it, does not stop moving us: “He is my friend, a very close friend … We are united for lifeAnd it is that they are also ours because “Titanic” is one of those films like “Grease” or “Love Actually” without which we do not understand our life.

Kate also had time in the interview for nostalgia remembering that “on the set of ‘Titanic’ I turned 21, and Leo 22.” Now she is 46 and DiCaprio 47.

Steve Granitz

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io