Kanye West buys a property across from Kim Kardashian’s house

Kim kardashian She is the absolute owner of the house that she once shared with Kanye west. Therefore, the rapper, who legally changed his name to YeHe decided to invest a few million dollars in a single-story property that sits right across the street from his old mansion.

The New York Post reported that Ye’s property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and that it cost $ 4.5 million. The star reportedly paid $ 421,000 more than the asking price to make sure the residence was close to his loving family. According to records, this is the first time the modest old Hidden Hills home has been on the real estate market in 67 years.

© HELLO! / Google Maps Ye’s new house is literally across the street from her old mansion

A source close to the artist revealed that Ye bought the house to be close to her children, and that it is not another desperate move to get back with Kim Kardashian. It should be noted that, on multiple occasions, he has expressed interest in “reuniting his family.” “It is simple logistics for him to be close to his children and have access to them in the blink of an eye,” said the source.

It is unknown if West will hire his previous designer who helped with the interior design of his previous home with Kim.

In October, it was reported that Kardashian paid West $ 23 million for her Hidden Hills home. The former couple are already wrapping up the divorce proceedings, and the 40-year-old businesswoman is taking care of securing the properties for her four children — North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, of two — which he shares with the rapper.

We have for you some pictures of Ye’s new property