Justin Bieber faces lawsuit for alleged assault on a fan

2021 has been a year full of achievements for Justin Bieber, who has taken a new momentum in his return to the music industry. However, the controversies carried out by him have not disappeared and he will close the year privately solving a couple of demands against him for alleged assaults to fans.

Despite the great number of successes and achievements of Justin BieberAmong which are his multiple musical releases and his return to the stage to offer a series of face-to-face concerts as part of the ‘Justice World Tour 2022’, controversies continue to appear around him.

Although this time they are not about scandals related to his peculiar behavior in front of the media or some problematic statement, in reality it is a serious matter that the Canadian would be trying to resolve in private in front of the court.

Justin Bieber sues fans who accused him of assault

According to information from the Radar Online portal, Justin Bieber Looking For counter-sue to a fanatic who had accused him of intimately assaulting her years ago.

According to court documents obtained by said source, the 27-year-old artist was defendant by Jane Doe, who calls herself Danielle, as a result of allegedly being abused by the singer-songwriter. This happened on March 4, 2014 at the Four Seasons hotel.

Justin Bieber He responded to this legal conflict in 2020, arguing that he was meeting Selena Gomez at the SXSW festival at the time and that he stayed with her in a rented room near the event.

Added to this accusation is the testimony of a woman named Khadidja, who, in the same way, said that she had been attacked by the interpreter of “Peaches” at the Langham Hotel in New York on May 5, 2015, after the Met celebration. Gala.







Faced with both complaints, Justin Bieber He is seeking a compensation of 10 million dollars to remedy the damage to his reputation and image from each of the admirers who accuse him, as these statements have been described by his legal team as “scandalous and fabricated lies.”

What do you think about accusations and the answer of Justin Bieber? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.