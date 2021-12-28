Justin and Hailey Bieber cry for Selena Gomez at the MET gala

The long shadow of Selena Gomez (29) has never stopped chasing Justin Bieber (27), and vice versa. Many of his fans have not yet overcome the umpteenth breakup they starred in 2018 and that ended up being the final one, because a few months later he got engaged to his current wife Hailey Bieber (25).

This Monday, September 13, it was the turn of the singer of face his sentimental past and the commotion that he still generates while passing through the MET gala accompanied by Hailey. The couple arrived together on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and quite predisposed to pose for the photographers concentrated there, something that is not always usual for Justin.

But nevertheless, the situation quickly became very uncomfortable when several of the curious who had gathered to witness the arrival of the famous people began to chant Selena’s name loudly. They were quickly joined by many others and in a video now circulating on social media you can see both Justin and Hailey maintaining their composure while listening to the screams.

@returnofbizzle so disrespectful. he loves her sm. ## AEJeansHaveFun ## justinbieber ## KeepItRealMeals ## haileybieber ## foryoupage ## jailey ## foryou ## belieber ## bieber ## metgala ♬ original sound – Sam Arrow

The lack of reaction on their part could be due to a matter of pure pasotism because both have on several occasions given their opinion about the obsession that continues to exist around ‘Jelena’, that is, the couple that Justin and Justin formed in their day. Selena In March 2019, the singer stepped out of rumors that claimed that he had married Hailey in record time to ‘get revenge’ on his ex by assuring that Selena would always occupy a place in his heart, but that he was madly in love with his wife.

In April of that same year Hailey posted her own message stating that she was not going to allow the “delusional fantasies” of “strangers” to affect her relationship., to then recommend to all who thought about it to turn the page as both Justin and she had done.