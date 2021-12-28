Julia Roberts reappears on Instagram and shows how she looks at 53 years old

Reappeared Julia Roberts in his most recent Instagram post. At 53, the actress looks deeper and more thoughtful in her latest posts.

On her Instagram she wants to show that she is more than a woman with a pretty face, but that she is also an ordinary person in society, with rights and duties to fulfill, with special emphasis on the democracy of her country.

The new life of Julia Roberts

Married to the cinematographer Daniel Moder Since 2002 and mother of three children, Julia Roberts is the eternal “Bride of America” ​​and looks very good at 53 years old. Despite being judged as a “femme fatale”, which has planted love more than once on duty, almost always at the threshold of the altar.

As if that were not enough, fame has not spared her from very painful moments such as her sister’s suicide in 2014, leaving a letter that blamed her, and then her mother’s death from lung cancer, just a year later in 2015.

From being the image of a luxury brand, she drastically changed the radar of focus by being an ambassador for Unicef and support with his voice in the documentary “Silent Angels”, to make an appeal about Rett Syndrome, a neurological disease.

In 2021, Roberts began his publications in the same vein of activism, this time for another cause that is the New Mexico food bank. For this he has invited his followers to donate with a publication promoting the work of singer and guitarist Charlie Sexton.

