Julia Roberts and the Armani men’s suit she wore to the 1990 Golden Globes

Julia Roberts Golden Globes 1990 in an Armani suit. Ron Galella, Ltd.

This is how Julia Roberts wore that iconic tailored suit …

The gray three button suit was complemented with some oxford shoes In brown, white shirt and tie patterned in blue and purple tones. The actress also wore her hair down and tousled. For her, and as she declared long ago, this is her idea of “Dressed for the occasion” to an event of such magnitude. In fact, the following year Julia returned to the awards ceremony in a skirted suit and a more feminine silhouette, in addition to wearing her hair above her shoulders (and in the hands of Kiefer Sutherland).

Julia Roberts, back to the Golden Globes a year later. Ron Galella, Ltd.

The return of the fashion of the 90s …

The 90s brought with them the call business casual and the momentary death of suits, beginning on Wall Street, after the rules of good dress relaxed a bit and – both men and women – forgot (at least on Fridays) to wear a suit to the office.

However, the return of this iconic piece (or two, as we want to see it), occurred in the following decades. This is how women returned to wearing suits and tuxedos, not only in daily life, but also on red carpets. Or at least famous women. Examples abound: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Victoria Beckham, Angelina Jolie and more have paraded in outfits so boyish as ultra-feminine in countless events.

Julia Roberts at the 76th Golden Globes. Steve Granitz

Julia Roberts and her time at the Golden Globes

It was right on the 76th edition of the Golden Globes, held in 2019, which Julia Roberts returned to the ceremony after five years of absence. The actress did so wearing an outfit signed by Stella McCartney, with in which his philosophy was also present when it is necessary to appear for an award: a pleated tulle dress that exposed black pants made to measure, recalling the inspiring looks as they passed through the red carpet, along of her acting career.

They are the best dressed on the Golden Globes Red Carpet