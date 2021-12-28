Jonathan Rodríguez also wants to leave Cruz Azul and is polled by Arabia and the United States

It was at the beginning of 2021 when it was spread on social networks a video that showed Jonathan Rodríguez partying, wearing the Cruz Azul uniform, the night before matchday 2. The player was disaffected, punished, and returned with more commitment than ever to the team. However, his discomfort with the club remained.

With the massive exits that the Machine is experiencing, Cabecita is more dissatisfied than ever. Although the contract ends in December 2022, the renewal proposal has been in his hands for months but he has not wanted to accept it. For that reason is that the high celestial commanders opened up to sell to the Uruguayan.

All parties are dissatisfied; On the one hand, Rodríguez wants to leave the club and look for new airs, on the sidewalk in front, the institution has already assumed that the best they can do is sell it. For that reason, the likelihood of him heading to Major League Soccer is high and on the rise. There are no concrete offers from the United States yet.

But nevertheless, journalist Armando Melgar from Diario Récord revealed that Saudi Arabia is interested in signing Cabecita. The player will present the proposal to the high command of Cruz Azul during the first days of January. It will only be up to the managers to accept or reject it.

“We learned that Jonathan Rodríguez is not comfortable at Cruz Azul. They inform me that an offer from Saudi Arabia may arrive in the next few days, which already has the OK from the Uruguayan. Let’s see if it comes out then “the reporter noted. Could it be that the Middle East is the next destination for the Uruguayan?