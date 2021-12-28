Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children, but which of them is your “favorite”?

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, a process that ended three years later, in 2019. After 12 years together, the actors decided to continue their path separately, despite having six children together: Maddox, Zahara , Shiloh, Pax, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Due to friction between their parents, some of the children of the actors do not have a good relationship with Brad Pitt, such is the case of Maddox, the older brother. He is currently studying at the university, but he has distanced himself a lot from his father since they have a very tense relationship despite the fact that he does not have any established visitation regime because he is of legal age.

For their part, Pax will come of age very soon, while Zahara and Shiloh are 16 and 15 years old, respectively. They are the two who have a better relationship with Angelina Jolie and even accompany her on most of her promotional tours. Lastly, twins Knox and Vivienne are 13 years old and known to be the youngest in the family.

Jolie Pitt’s kids revealed to be the family’s favorite

Which of all the Jolie Pitt siblings is Angelina and Brad’s favorite? Although the actors have not revealed any preferences for any of them, everything indicates that both are closer to Shiloh. And, although they love all their children equally, the artist confessed that she became very close to her first biological daughter due to her gender change, as their relationship became closer and more transparent.

It is not just Angelina with whom Shiloh has an excellent relationship; Of all the siblings, it is she who has become most attached to Brad. According to the OK! Medium, Shiloh is the one who has suffered with the divorce of her parents, because she is the one who has a greater bond with the actor. Apparently the rest of the Pitt boys (Zahara, Maddox, Pax, Knox and Vivienne) have decided to get away from their father.

“Sometimes Shiloh is the only [de sus hermanos] that she doesn’t seem to be willing to turn her back on Brad. ” According to information from the media, the twins blame their father for the separation from their family, so they have decided to stay away from him.

