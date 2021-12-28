Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Why You Feel Your Future Romance “Is Really meant to be” | Bennifer | Celebs | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

November is ending in the best way for the singer Jennifer Lopez Well, not only is she in the middle of filming her new movie ‘The Mother’, but she was able to celebrate Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with her children Max and Emme and her lover Ben affleck . In addition, the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ is going through the best moment on a sentimental level and feels that her future with the ‘Batman’ actor “Is really meant to be”. Here are the details of how one of the most applauded relationships in Hollywood has been strengthening.

Last Thursday 25, JLo was able to reunite with his family after filming his new production in Vancouver, Canada in the fall, so he took a flight to celebrate Thanksgiving in family. They were reportedly at home for dinner and the Oscar winner also took time to spend with his children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, as well as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer flew back to Los Angeles from Vancouver to celebrate Thanksgiving with her children and Ben (…) The last few weeks have been intense for her (…) It has been difficult for her to be away from her sons and Ben. She is eager to have a short break. “a source told People.

JLo and Ben Affleck increasingly united

Despite being apart for a few weeks due to his work schedules and activities, he is also focused on his new project, “Hypnotic”, which is recorded in Los Angeles and Texas; however, by the end of the year, everything will change. And it is that ‘Bennifer’ is thinking of spending Christmas together and also inviting Jennifer Garner to the festivities.

“Christmas has to do with children. Despite being totally opposites, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have come together for children “, revealed a source to ‘Ok Magazine’.

This is not the only sign that your relationship is going through the best of times. Other informant Indian to the magazine ‘People’ that “They are doing very well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels like it’s really meant to be. “.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the 2002 movie ‘Gigli’ where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; however, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.