Jennifer Lopez already enjoys encounters with Ben Affleck’s friends

Since they resumed their romance last May, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has grown at a breakneck pace. So much so that, after it was made public that they had been together again after the singer separated from Alex Rodríguez, they have shown their love and passion in all the places they have visited together. In fact, they have not separated and have enjoyed a idyllic holidays in Europe, in which they have taken the opportunity to celebrate Jlo’s 52 birthday. Once they headed back to the United States, they both had to combine the families that formed separately in the seventeen years that have passed since they decided to end their engagement. But conciliation with their respective children has not been a problem, in fact a month ago we saw how the couple, accompanied by Samuel (9), son of the actor with Jennifer garner, Y Emme (13), daughter of the singer with Marc Anthony, they enjoyed a day of shopping and food of the most familiar.

Now the couple of the moment have taken another step in their relationship and have made it clear that they have no intention of hiding. On the contrary, they both want to share as much time as possible before your schedule is filled with professional commitments and reconcile him with his family and, also, with his friends. TMZ published some images in which Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They had fun during a quiet walk on the beach in Malibu, but they were not alone, someone well known was accompanying them: Matt Damon. American actor known for starring in movies like Mars or Ocean’s eleven, is one of the best friends of Jlo’s current partner and he decided to join them for the first time since his return.

The three were visibly at ease, laughing and chatting in all the snapshots in which they were photographed. Yes indeed, the singer and Ben did not stop showing their love, holding hands and with numerous gestures of affection throughout the walk. While the friends chose a comfortable outfit worthy of a day at the beach, Jennifer Lopez didn’t want to leave her style behind And she chose a flowing white bohemian-style dress with a beige belt at the waist that marked the wonderful figure that the singer boasts. Far from feeling uncomfortable, the artist did not stop smiling and chatting, making it clear that the evening passed in a very relaxed and natural way.

Matt Damon was asked for his thoughts on the relationship that his friend had taken up, seventeen years later, with the one who was about to be his wife. The actor was very smiling and happy since, as everyone could see, the couple seemed to have returned to the exact point of their romance where they left off. “I’m very happy for him, he’s the best and he deserves all the happiness in the world. I’m happy for both of us.”, Matt confessed during the premiere of Question of blood, the last cinematographic work he has starred in. Months before, when the romance between Jennifer and Ben was just a rumor, the actor avoided making statements but already assured that “I hope it’s true, it would be amazing”.







