Jennifer Aniston has the black jumpsuit to work for all your Christmas dates

Jennifer Aniston is the queen of the simple and elegant looks; every appearance he makes in the Red carpet It gives a lot to talk about (and to learn) when it comes to inspiring us. Follow the philosophy of less is more, and to say that it succeeds doing it is an understatement. And now he has brought us the secret weapon to succeed in our dates this Christmas.

Going for the basics is always a safe bet: eliminates the risks of making a fool of your nerves and ensures that we know a lot about what we do with very little. This is why the little black dress triumphs so much and that is why its not-so-known cousin also triumphs: the black monkey. And Jennifer Aniston was spectacularly right last night to receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the Women in Entertainment Awards gala.

As elegant as it is versatile, The black jumpsuit is the secret weapon that can not be missing in any wardrobe to put together very minimalist looks, but that is, with a lot of style. Also You have to be careful, because between so much minimalism in our clothes we can look boredThat is why you have to know how to play very well with accessories; to give that groundbreaking touch to a very simple look (that’s why jewelry, bags and shoes are our best allies). For this reason, we see in Jennifer’s look jewelry and a belt, to give a little life to the look and turn it into a winning outfit.

