Jean-Marc Vallée director of the film El Club de los Deshuciados dies

Canada.- Jean-Marc Vallée, film director of films such as The Club of the Evicted (Dallas Buyer’s Club) and series like Big Little Lies, was found lifeless in his cabin in Quebec, Canada; He was 58 years old.

The causes of the death of the also producer, which occurred this Sunday, December 26, have not been released.

The news of his death was confirmed by one of his producing partners, Nathan Ross, who dedicated a few emotional words to the filmmaker.

Jean-Marc Vallée was 58 years old; The causes of his death are unknown. Photo: Instagram



He was a friend, a creative partner, and an older brother to me. We will deeply miss the teacher, but it is a comfort to know that his beautiful style and the impactful work he shared with the world will endure, “said Nathan Ross.

Jean-Marc Vallée was born on March 9, 1963 in Montreal, Canada, and is survived by his wife, actress and writer Chantal Cadieux, as well as his children Alex and Émile.

The Canadian began his career as a filmmaker at the Université du Québec, from which he jumped into the director’s seat with various music videos and short films until the arrival of his first film in 1995, Liste Noir.

Recognized in Hollywood

Jean-Marc Vallée stood out with the film El Club de los Deshuciados (Dallas Buyer’s Club, 2013), starring Jared Leto Y Matthew McConaughey, as the film obtained several nominations for the Oscar awards, among them in the category of Best Editing.

In addition, its stars, Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey, who were shocked by the drastic weight loss for their roles as Rayón and Ron Woodrof won the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor, respectively.

With the Big Little Lies series the creative took a Emmy for Best Director of a Limited Series, Movie or Special; In the program he paired with actress Reese Witherspoon, with whom he had already collaborated on the film Alma Salvaje.

Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey won Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor for Jean-Marc Vallée’s film. Photo: Instagram



HBO executives lamented the death of the filmmaker, because through a statement they sent a message for the sad news.

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker; a truly phenomenal talent that infused each scene with deeply visceral emotional truth, “read a statement.

“He was also an enormously loving man who invested his whole being with all the actors he directed. We are shocked by the news of his sudden death and express our deepest condolences to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross, “they added.

Leave pending work

Among the projects he had already agreed to are the HBO series, Gorilla and the Bird, which is based on the memoirs of Zack McDermott and follows a public defender who suffers a psychotic break; For the production company he also worked on the program Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams.

She was also working on the miniseries Lady in the lake, based on the Laura Lippman novel, starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

AM news on



Follow us