Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ found dead in his cabin – movie news

The filmmaker made several of the most remembered series and films of recent years. The causes of his death are unknown.

The world of cinema and series is in mourning. Jean-Marc Vallée died on December 26 at the age of 58 in his cabin on the outskirts of Quebec. The causes of his death are still unknown, but he has left a profound impact on his family, friends and industry professionals. The movie Dallas Buyers Club or the series Open wounds Y Big Little Lies are just some of the titles that he has left for posterity and with which he will be remembered forever.

The producer Nathan Ross, friend and partner of Vallée, has issued a statement in which he regrets the death of the ‘teacher’. “Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and the desire to try different things. He was a true artist and a caring and generous guy.. Everyone who worked with him could see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, a creative partner, and an older brother to me. We will deeply miss the teacher, but it is a comfort to know that the beautiful style and impressive work that he shared with the world will endure “, collects Variety.

Vallée began his career directing video clips and short films that attracted the attention of the circuit. Those early pieces marked him out as one of the scene’s most promising directors. His feature film debut came in 1995 with Black list, a thriller that became the highest grossing film of that year in Quebec. It was then that he decided to move to Los Angeles and try his luck.

After a couple of tapes –The crazy ones (1998) and Loser Love (1999) -, as well as several episodes of The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne, Vallée started working on CRAZY, the tape that would change everything. It took ten years to shape it, but it placed him as one of the directors to be reckoned with, no longer in his native Quebec, but throughout the world. He received a good reception from both the public and the critics and opened the way for him to continue creating with the greats.

Your next job would be Queen victoria (2009), produced by Graham King and Martin Scorsese, who set their sights on him to direct this film that ended up nominated at the Oscars. Two years later, in 2011, he released Flore’s coffee, which received a lot of attention at the Canadian industry awards, the Genie Awards.

His career was definitively established with Dallas Buyers Club. This 2013 film about the HIV pandemic in the 1980s, starring Matthew McConaughey as Ron Woodroof, received rave reviews from the press, as well as numerous Golden Globe and Oscar nominations, including Best Picture . Its two main actors, McConaughey and Jared Leto, took home a statuette.

Later would come Wild soul, Demolition and his brilliant foray into the small screen. Jean-Marc Vallée is behind Big Little Lies Y Open wounds, two of the great series of recent years. He was director, producer and editor of both together with his inseparable partner Nathan Ross. Their know-how made HBO want to sign them and they signed a three-year agreement to develop new productions with the studio.. Between hands they had Gorilla and the bird, a miniseries based on the memoirs of Zack McDermott, a lawyer who publicly recounted his experience with bipolarity; Y The Players Table, based on Jessica Goodman’s book about two privileged girls whose lives are shaken by the murder of a classmate.

As for Vallée, he was writing the script for a film based on the life of John Lennon and Yoko Ono for Universal. The story is authorized, since Ono herself acts as a producer. He was also preparing the series Lady in the lake, with Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

HBO has released a statement saying goodbye to the artist. “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker, an incredible talent who infused each scene with deeply visceral emotional truth. He was also an enormously caring man who gave his all to all the actors he directed. We are dismayed by the news of his sudden death, and we extend our condolences to his children, Alex and Émile, their loved ones and their long-time producing partner, Nathan Ross. “