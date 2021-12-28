Jared Leto celebrates his 50th birthday with the 25 euro Casio that will never go out of style

If something has shown us Jared Leto this past Sunday, December 26, the date of his 50th birthday, is that getting old doesn’t have to be a drag for contemporary man. This is corroborated by the abs that he flaunted a few hours ago on his official Instagram account, as well as his perfectly manicured hair and beard.

As the debate about how the vocalist and performer can be so stoically preserved at 50 -After all, the resources a Hollywood star has to invest in his image are practically unattainable for the average human being-, we are going to continue the path that concerns us here. A path that, in fact, has absolutely nothing to do with Jared Leto’s age, but with the watch that he tied to his left wrist to thank the good wishes as you enter a new decade.

The particularity that has led us to write these lines? While any other big name would have turned to an unpublished reference from a luxury manufacturer, the actor from House of gucci Y Dallas Buyers Club has opted for a clock that you can buy yourself. The best comes next: its price it is tremendously affordable and it will never go out of style.

Not a trace of the ostentation that Rolex, Patek Philippe, Ulysse Nardin, Richard Mille or Omega models exude: The clock that Jared Leto has started his 50’s with is a Casio. Nor does it take us by surprise, if we are completely sincere, especially if we take into account that this Japanese watch brand has also previously obsessed personalities such as Ryan gosling, Bill Gates, Tyler, The Creator and, eye, al Pope Francisco.