James Franco is called to testify in case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

U.S.- Apparently the legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is far from over, because now another name has been added to the case, this is James franco, so you must testify at the next hearing and give your own testimony.

According to Page Six, James must testify in the case of the ex-partner, this for the alleged love affair he had with Heard at the same time in which he reported physical abuse by the actor.

It turns out that a video was released showing them both in an elevator shortly after she pointed out abuse by Johnny, so James will have to say if he saw any signs of violence or if she told him at the time. if you suffered from abuse.

Franco and Amber met in 2008 in the movie Pineapple Express, they would have developed a strong bond, however, Johnny indicated that they were lovers, so this had to do with the breakdown of their relationship.

James’ career is on hiatus due to charges of alleged sexual abuse of students at his school. He recently spoke about the issue and said that he did and that he was addicted to intimate relationships.