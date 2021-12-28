James Franco is called to testify in case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

U.S.- Apparently the legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is far from over, because now another name has been added to the case, this is James franco, so you must testify at the next hearing and give your own testimony.

