It’s here! They present new trailer for the Batman with Robert Pattinson

Holy surprises, Batman! Before the year is over, Warner brothers surprised all dc comics fans premiering a new trailer for The Batman, the latest Gotham City Guardian movie that will feature as pstarring Robert Pattinson.

The cat and the bat

This preview focuses in the relationship of enmity / friendship that exists between Catwoman and Batman, in addition to showing a little more of the chaos that will cause one of the villains of this movie: The Riddler.

For this new version, Zoë kravitz is in charge of giving life to one of the most recognized characters of the “Batiuniverso”. On previous occasions this same character has been portrayed on the big screen by actresses such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.

The person in charge of directing and writing the film is the American filmmaker Matt Reeves, who has movies like Cloverfield’s first, and the last two tapes of the new trilogy of “Planet of the Apes”.

When is The Batman released?

This film has suffered several delays, mainly by pandemic issues. It was originally planned to hitting theaters during the 2021, but la new release date confirmed is next March 4, 2022.

we hope that “The Batman” meet the expectations of all fans and live up to films directed by Christopher Nolan about “The Dark Knight.”