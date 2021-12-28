“It was very difficult”: how Meryl Streep became US President (and how she got revenge on Trump)

In January 2017, Meryl Streep received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes, but the milestone was overshadowed with a long speech with a logical enemy, although she was never mentioned: Donald Trump, elected only months before President of the United States.

“There was a performance this year that surprised me,” were the words with which the actress made a kind of preamble to her complaint, referring to the businessman himself, when months before in a speech he mocked Serge Kovaleski, a disabled journalist from The New York Times. Trump, on that occasion, made gestures to imitate the movements of the professional, in addition to bending his wrists and contorting his face.

In her speech, the actress continued: “That performance didn’t surprise me because it was good. There was nothing good about her. But it was effective and did its job. He made his target audience laugh … and show his teeth. It was that moment when the person who could sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he surpassed in privilege, power, and the ability to respond. That instinct to humiliate, when exercised by someone public, powerful, seeps into everyone’s life, because it gives others permission to do the same ”.

The interpreter drew applause. And to top it off, he said that he would not go back one millimeter in progress on women’s rights and sexual dissidents.

Very recently, Streep was able to jump out of the trench and personify the very object of his hatred and rejection. To Trump himself, although also without mentioning it. A denialist leader, who does not trust science and who uses any trick to cling to power.

In Don’t look up, the recently released Netflix film, plays Janie Orlean, the United States president who has on her shoulders the mission of listening to two astronomers who alert her to a comet that will collide with Earth and that in six months will destroy the entire race human.

At first, Orlean doesn’t read you believe anything. Then, when he sees that it can be a tool to increase popularity – especially in the face of the legislative elections – and to camouflage some personal scandals, he embraces the scientific event and goes to work to stop the imminent heactombe.

Despite what it may seem, the three-time Oscar winner has said that the challenge of playing a female replica of Trump was not easy, essentially due to a temporary factor: the film recordings were in a pandemic, when she was totally paralyzed, without establishing social relationships and almost “had forgotten to act.”

In conversation with Entertainmet Weekly, he commented: “It was very difficult for me. I felt strange in the confinement. He hadn’t spoken to anyone in three weeks. But when we got to the set it was like ‘put on your wig, your nails, your suit, and give your speech to a lot of people. I forgot how to act, I forgot what I was doing. Somehow it dismantles your humanity to be isolated like this. But thank goodness for Jonah, because he made us laugh. “

His allusion is to Jonah Hill, an actor who plays his son and a kind of presidential adviser.

In fact, one of the first images that the actress had to record was her appearance as president before hundreds of people when on the national network she detailed the plan to go against the fateful comet. “I have been in quarantine for a long time and my first scene in the movie was walking into a stadium full of 20 thousand people, putting my face there, it was a very big challenge. I couldn’t remember anything. “

“Obviously there were not 20 thousand people. There was much less. The edit later did its job. But it was very strange and disturbing to re-record ”, described the American in the same conversation.

Despite the intensity of his return to the slopes, Streep has not taken advantage of the promotion of the film to “review” Trump or attack his figure. Even despite the fact that the Republican himself, after the artist’s intervention at the Golden Globes, treated her as an “overrated” actress.

He has simply commented that the inspiration for Orlean’s character was taken “from many places and characters”. Then he continued: ““ There are many people in public positions who have a lot to do with it. It has been fun to put in this character characteristics of all those and his appetites for having a lot of power, money, more power and more money. And then great hair and perfect nails. Unfortunately we are paying for that now, to be a public representative you have to make a lot of sacrifices and not everyone can do it. We need these people more than ever “