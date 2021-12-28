Is life better when we are together?

*

“I have never seen antisocial behavior on this scale in the United States in my life; I had never seen it rise to the level of mainstream politics. It’s really been alarming, ”Scott Gabriel Knowles told me.

Knowles is a historian and professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, an American who has studied disasters for 20 years. He explained that the academic literature on disasters speaks of emerging groups primarily as prosocial movements – people coming together to help others. And, in the vast majority of cases, that has been the reality.

However, on January 6, he turned on his television and there, too, saw an emerging group: a community of highly misinformed, if not deliberately misinformed, insurgents who, while there was no doubt that they had been roused by a figure of authority at the rally leading up to the event, they were now storming the Capitol as a self-organized group of volunteers. “I cannot deconstruct the psychology of each one of those people,” Knowles explained, but it was clear to him from some of his statements that many of them were part of “a community that is reacting to something that it considers a bigger disaster than the covid: the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement ”. That is, they were responding to a perceived emergency, convinced that it was they who had to accomplish the mission. (“If they do not fight body and soul, they will no longer have a country to defend,” the president who would soon leave office had told them).

“These are groups of people who have done exactly what the literature says they are going to do,” Knowles acknowledged, “as distasteful as it may seem. If people feel that their group is in danger or that a disaster has occurred, they will take action in innovative ways. It’s hard to imagine more antisocial behavior than trying to overturn a democratic election with chaos and violence. But the insurgents did it together and, apparently, happily: They took selfies and posted them on Facebook with silly jokes in real time. Within his community, this was also a prosocial activity. In a sense, they were like the hermit, for, feeling the same hyperbolic dissatisfaction and aversion to the direction of society, they had found each other instead of each finding their own cave.

Remember the guy on the podium? Adam Johnson is the 36-year-old man who traveled to Washington from Florida and was photographed walking through the chaos in the Capitol Rotunda with Nancy Pelosi’s stolen lectern under his arm. There was nothing harmless about it; it was part of an act of vandalism. However, there alone in the center of the photograph, waving at the camera and grinning from ear to ear, he had the slightly bewildered but lively expression of a tour technician unloading equipment after a mind-blowing concert.

Last month, after Johnson pleaded guilty to “breaking into or staying in a restricted building,” a federal judge, Reggie B. Walton, explained that he was considering sending Johnson to prison: “It seems you believed this was a fun event to participate in, ”Judge Walton reprimanded the man on the podium from the podium. But he did more than scold him. He addressed Johnson almost as if he were some kind of empty vessel, a low-willed receiver, and an amplifier of other people’s energies – an absolutely swayable guy who loves to feel like he belongs in a group. “You were gullible enough to come here from Florida guided by a lie and then associate with people, based on that lie, to try to undermine the will of the American people,” the judge insisted. And those other people are still out there and they continue to enact that same lie. “So tell me, why shouldn’t I lock him up? Why should I believe that he will not do this again?

I don’t have the solution to the problem of people like the guy on the podium: how, on a social level, to stop making them or neutralize the destructive potential of those that already exist. It’s depressing to recognize that the community, a powerful tool for solving our most intricate problems, can also be a powerful incubator and accelerator for problems. And it’s even more depressing because those problems keep multiplying and growing. Even beyond the pandemic, there is enough confusion and precariousness in America (in reality and in imagination), and on a scale from families to the planetary level, that any day can feel like a crisis too. When a system appears to be not working and is perceived as indifferent, reckless, or corrupt, that counts as a kind of disaster and people are likely to band together and react, for better or for worse.