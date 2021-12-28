Is Angela Aguilar a neighbor of Kim Kardashian? We show you his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles

It’s no secret that Angela Aguilar is surrounded by luxuries since she was little, since she has always stood out for her impressive looks but now, one of the most relevant artists in current music, has shown the Mansion where he lives with his father, Pepe Aguilar for some years in an exclusive area of The Angels, California.

Next, we tell you the details of the beautiful Aguilar family residence, where he lives Angela with his brothers Leonardo and José Emiliano, as well as with his mother Aneliz Álvarez-Alcala.

What is the mansion where Ángela Aguilar lives like and how much does it cost?

During a talk with the ‘Golden Scorpion’, Pepe Aguilar revealed that he has lived for a couple of years in the gated community of Hidden Hills, in California. He even revealed that his neighbors include Kim kardashian, The Weeknd, among other great American celebrities.

According to the singer of “You promised“The mansion has a value of $ 2,225,000 and is a two-story farmhouse-style residence, which has five bedrooms, an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room and television room.

Outside the land there is its own terrace with a pool, a spa area, extensive green areas and even a stable where the Águilar family keep four of their horses, since the rest of them are on a ranch in Mexico. As a curious fact, Vicente Fernández gave a horse to the interpreter of “Tell me how you want“.

In addition, Angela Aguilar collects on his wall records of different singers, pictures of his family, replicas of famous works by artists such as Frida Kahlowhile the wall near her bed is decorated with letters of Joaquin Sabina, your favorite composer. In addition, the room has armchairs and a small piano.

As if that were not enough, the house of Angela Aguilar It has a strong security device at its entrances, which allows to keep paparazzi away from celebrities while remaining safe.

What is Ángela Aguilar’s level of studies?

Although not much is said about the singer’s studies, it is known that in 2021 Pepe Aguilar’s daughter began her last year in a California high school, as we remember that Angela Aguilar merges her studies with her musical preparation.

