Inflation over 15% in the US? Exodus from Facebook platforms ?: the black swans that lurk in 2022

“A surprising and controversial move” could be taken by policy makers in 2022, in response to rising energy prices. The “scandalous” projection of Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank’s head of commodities strategy, points to a relaxation of carbon reduction goals, favoring oil and natural gas investment projects.

The expert recalls that “according to the IEA, the ambitious goal of reaching zero net emissions by 2050 would require that the consumption of oil and natural gas decrease 29% and 10%, respectively, by 2030,” this has led to ” these traditional energies have already begun to reduce exploration and production to the point that supply is already falling in relation to demand ”, thus contributing to the rise in prices of energy, diesel and even food.

Making this scenario worse, is that global authorities in 2022 would define “temporarily relax environmental restrictions on new investments in crude oil and natural gas for five and ten years, respectively.” The plan would be marketed “as the only pragmatic way of marrying the reality of our energy-consuming present with the desired low-carbon future,” says Olsen.

Rather the reinforcement of an already observable trend raises in his “scandalous projection” Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy of the Danish bank. It is about the massive exit of young people from Facebook platforms, which in 2022 would be boosted to such a level that it would discourage any interest in Meta and the metaverse.

The expert highlights that “in 2012, 94% of adolescents had a Facebook account, while surveys suggest that today only 27% have an account” and the flight would continue despite the recent changes announced by the CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg.

“A new company name (Facebook is now called Meta) and brand identity to separate and protect Instagram (its current most valuable asset), together with the creation of a new product designed for young people, is exactly the same playbook than the tobacco companies, ”says Garny, which will not be well received by the youth. In this way, next year “investors will realize that Meta is rapidly losing the young generation.”

Although without an echo in the courts, Donald Trump’s allegation of electoral fraud was welcomed by his supporters, part of whom came to Washington to storm the capitol earlier this year. For John Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank, that could be a warning of a complex resolution of the legislative elections that take place in November 2022.

In this way, according to its scandalous projection, “the United States midterm election comes to a standstill on the certification of closed results of the Senate and / or House elections, leading to a stage in the that the 118th Congress cannot meet as scheduled in early 2023. ″

The constitutional crisis that would begin to develop after the elections next year, would lead to “Joe Biden governs by decree and American democracy is suspended.” In that context, of course, there would be “extreme volatility in US assets, as US Treasury and USD yields rise.”

History is cyclical and Christopher Dembik, head of macro analysis of the Danish lender, calls to remember a specific episode. In the late 1960s, the Fed “misjudged how hot the US labor market could run without fueling inflation. The mistake paved the way for inflation expectations to get out of control. ” Within this framework, in February 1975 the CPI peaked at 11.8% and only dropped during the 1980-82 recession, with rates reaching as high as 20%.

According to Dembik, “In 2022, the Federal Reserve and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell repeats the same mistake once again, as the post-Covid outbreak economy and especially the job market are severely supply-restricted, mocking of the traditional models of the Fed ”.

In this scenario, this “scandalous projection” indicates that “US inflation will reach an annualized rate of more than 15% before the start of 2023, for the first time since World War II”, a context in which “the Federal Reserve will make a movement too small and too late ”. However, Dembik anticipates that “the central bank will have lost credibility.”

The European Union needs to act quickly not only against global warming and energy transformation, but also in the defense area, given the signs that they are losing the unrestricted support of the United States in geopolitical matters.

In this context, Dembik believes that next year the leaders of the bloc will seek to develop a “superfund” of US $ 3 trillion (millions of millions), whose financing would not be sought with more taxes.

It would be France, according to this “scandalous projection”, which sets its eyes on pension funds. “Decide that all workers over the age of 40 should allocate a progressively larger portion of their pension assets to Superfund bonds as they age. This allows new levels of fiscal stimulus in the EU ”, indicates the macro analyst.

In this way, “the younger generation enjoys a stronger labor market and less unfair tax burdens, since the system is so successful that income taxes are progressively reduced,” he says.

With fewer resources to invest, for receiving salaries 20% lower than men in the same positions, and a worsening of gender inequality in the labor market due to the pandemic, a group of feminists decides to go on the attack of the system via Reddit.

“Tired of the lack of progress, 2022 sees a massive grassroots effort based on social media platforms to force companies that violate civil rights laws to address unfair and sexist, racist, age and ability discriminatory practices,” says Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed income strategist, in her “scandalous projection.”

As detailed, a “Women’s Reddit Army” will be formed, where “women traders will coordinate a long squeeze by shortening shares of selected patriarchal companies. At the same time, they will direct funds to companies with the best metrics of female representation ”.

The reception to the maneuver will also be surprising. “Rather than condemn development, politicians around the world welcome and support its cause, putting even more pressure on companies with outdated patriarchal attitudes,” projects Spinozzi.

“The world’s geopolitical alliances will enter a drastic realignment phase as we have an ugly cocktail of new deglobalizing geopolitics and much higher energy prices,” said Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank.

In this scenario, the head of the team preparing these projections anticipates that one of the new alliances “could involve India, with its powerful technology sector, joining the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a non-voting member, or in some kind of free trade zone ”.

If realized, “inter-regional trade zones will ensure production and investment“ closer to home ”, combined with the security of reliable supplies from India’s point of view, and a reliable destination market from GCC’s point of view. ”. Furthermore, “the alliance will help lay the foundation for the GCC countries to plan for their future beyond oil and gas and for India to accelerate its development through massive new investments in infrastructure and improvements in agricultural productivity.”

On the other hand, in that context, “the Indian rupee proves to be much more resilient than its emerging market peers in a volatile year for the markets,” says Jakobsen.

“Musicians are ready for change, as the current music streaming paradigm means that record labels and streaming platforms capture between 75% and 95% of the revenue paid for listening to streamed music,” anticipates Mads Eberhardt, analyst. cryptocurrency exchange from the Danish bank.

But how exactly will the musicians take their revenge? “In 2022, new blockchain-based technology will help them recoup their fair share of industry revenue,” says the expert. More specifically they would do so through NFTs, unique digital assets, the ownership of which can be established and stored in a digital ledger through the blockchain.

To the detriment of Spotify, Apple Music and others, Eberhardt anticipates that next year “an NFT-based service will take hold and begin delivering music from notable stars, perhaps like Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and Jason Derulo, who have recently endorsed a effort to create a new transmission platform powered by blockchain ”.

With history again creeping into the analysis, Saxo Bank’s Hardy comments that China’s development of a hypersonic vehicle, which can enter low orbit and then return to the atmosphere and navigate towards its target, was considered by the Greater Joint State. United, Mark Milley, as a “Sputnik moment”, referring to the successful Soviet launch of the satellite in 1957.

It is precisely this parallel that leads the currency strategist to postulate a “scandalous projection” according to which the development of such technology will lead to a new Cold War, hand in hand with a new space race.

“In 2022, it is clear from the funding priorities that hypersonics and space are at the heart of a new phase in the deepening rivalry between the United States and China on all fronts: economic and military.”

The issue is relevant in geopolitical terms, given that “hypersonic capabilities represent a revolutionary threat to the long-standing military strategic status quo, as technology brings new asymmetric offensive and defensive capabilities that disrupted the two massive pillars of the military’s strategy. The last decades”

If we move in that direction, there will be news in investment in the arms industry, with “massive financing for companies like Raytheon, which build hypersonic technology with space delivery capabilities, and low performance from ‘expensive conventional hardware’ companies in The Aircraft and Ship Building Side of the Military Hardware Equation ”.

The investment director of the Danish bank also bets in 2022 for “a medical advance extends the average life expectancy by 25 years.” Jakobsen sa bases on the fact that “in the pursuit of slowing down the natural aging process, researchers have been studying the processes at the core of how we age from multiple angles and with a growing arsenal of advanced technologies, from therapeutics to ‘main edition’ at the DNA level ”.

Thus, in 2022 there would be “a great advance from a multi-factor approach, since a cocktail of treatments is combined that modifies processes at the cellular level to extend their life and, therefore, the life of the organism made up of those cells. ”.

This advance would not be gratuitous, because according to Jacobsen “it brings with it a huge ethical and financial dilemma. Imagine that almost everyone can expect to live to an average age of 115 and healthier. What would this mean for private and government pensions, or even the ability or desire to retire? And what about the cost to the planet if it is set to support billions more people, not to mention if there is enough food for everyone? ” That would be part of the discussion in 2022.