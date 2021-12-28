Hulu Reveals First Look At The Dropout And Release Date – Spoiler Time

The next March 3rd, Hulu will present the premiere of its new limited series The Dropout that revolves around the figure of Elizabeth holmes, an alleged scammer who will be played by Amanda seyfried and of which the first images have been developed through EW.

The plot will revolve around the success and failure of Holmes through your company Theranos, with which he promised that from a drop of blood he could obtain results of all kinds of analyzes, which attracted many investors, although the reality is that the promised blood test machine did not really work. It was like that in 2018 had to close after fifteen years.

Although the series is based on the homonymous podcast that leads Rebecca jarvis and what is produced by ABC News, the showrunner Liz meriwether confessed that his first interest in this story came from an article by Vanity fair. “I think the biggest question for me was always her, and what was going through her head and who she is, and why did she make the decision she made,” she says. Meriwether. “That was what drew me back to the story, and it’s almost a mystery to me trying to figure out who she is.”

Nowadays, Holmes She is being prosecuted for 11 counts of fraud related to claims she made to patients and investors about the company. This was a difficulty when making the series, because many times the story had to be rewritten on the fly, but managing not to take a position. “I feel like this story has a lot of gray areas, and I think that particularly at this point, there’s a lot of wanting things to be black or white, and right or wrong,” he says. “And I think the story is really interesting because of those gray areas.”