Hugh Jackman Announces He Has Covid-19; Broadway musical ‘the Music Man’ suspended

“I just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid this morning,” Jackman said on social media, where he specified that his symptoms are “mild” and that he will return to theatrical production as soon as possible.

For its part, the musical announced on Twitter that the production is canceled until next Saturday, January 1, although he specified that Jackman will not return to his title role until January 6.

The Music Man It had already canceled its shows on December 25 and the morning show on December 26 with the increase in cases of coronavirus in the United States, where in particular New York is registering a marked increase.

The number of positives in the city grows exponentially for more than a week and in the last 24 hours the figure of 40 thousand positives has already been exceeded; Furthermore, the percentage of positivity also grows every day and the last available is 19.33% of the total number of tests carried out.

Broadway has seen several temporary closures as a result of the expansion of the omicron variant, while four of them announced that the curtain was finally lowering: Jagged Little Pill, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Ain’t Too Proud Y Waitress.

Hamilton, one of the most successful musicals in history, is scheduled to return this Tuesday after closing on December 15, just like Harry Poter and the Cursed Child, which was suspended on December 21.

However, another of the blockbusters of the theater mecca, The Lion King, announced that it will not return today, as planned, and extended its closure until December 29, the same day that “Alladin” waits for its return.

