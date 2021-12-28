How to make the banks stop calling you?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Are you tired of receiving calls from banks that offer you loans and other services? Well, you should know that in Mexico you have the opportunity to prevent this from happening, especially since sometimes it is usually annoying because calls can come at the wrong time.

And is that the Public Registry of Users (REUS), a system that founded the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF), supports Mexicans who do not want to continue being overwhelmed by bank calls, because sometimes financial institutions abuse their clients’ personal information.

How can I get them to stop calling me from the banks?

The first thing you should do is register in the Public Registry of Users (REUS), where you must provide the following information:

Two private telephone numbers (one landline and one mobile).

Two business phone numbers (one landline and one mobile).

A private and / or work email.

Where?

Physical presence: in any of the 36 sub-delegations of Attention at the National Level. Come with an official identification and a telephone receipt.

By phone: at the Call Center, by calling 01 800 999 80 80 or 53400 999 in CDMX. The CONDUSEF requests that the call be made from the telephone number to be restricted. You must provide your personal information and the email address you want to block.

By Internet: through the website www.condusef.gob.mx. You must fill in the form that is displayed on the Portal.

What happens once I register?

After completing the procedure, banking institutions will be prohibited from calling or writing you, although it is worth mentioning that once you have enrolled in the REUS, 45 calendar days are given for your request to take effect, which lasts two years.

“The procedure is completely free. Likewise, you have the option of indicating, if you wish, up to two financial institutions from which you do wish to receive publicity or promotion of their products or services ”, it is explained in the portal of REUS.

If after 45 days, you receive a call from the bank again, you can notify the CONDUSEF, so that it starts a sanction process against the financial institution for not respecting the right to privacy of its customers.