How is Doña Cuquita’s health after the death of Vicente Fernández?

After almost 60 years together, it was almost evident that Doña Cuquita, widow of Vicente Fernández, You would experience some kind of problem related to your health; especially since it is known that despite numerous problems, they always stayed together.

For this reason, many people have been seriously concerned about the health of the singer’s wife, especially because when the ranchera music interpreter was hospitalized, he alarmed a possible hospitalization of María del Refugio Abarca.

The Vicente Fernández’s wife He had to clarify on more than one occasion that he was in good health; However, now it is known what the matriarch of the Fernández dynasty suffers from and for this reason the alarms went off.

Even though his grandson Álex Fernández assures that she has “many ovaries” and that she is a very strong woman, apparently, her condition could require special attention to rule out any kind of complication in the short and medium term.

This is known about the health of Doña Cuquita, 15 days after the death of her husband

Barely two weeks have passed since the interpreter died; For that reason, both his family and fans have been concerned about the way in which the death of Vicente Fernández could affect him.

For this reason, the GP of Doña Cuquita He spoke about his health condition and indicated that there is a situation that has them a bit dismayed due to the age and state of mind of the woman.

Without giving too much detail, the gastroenterologist for Vicente Fernández’s widow indicated that “Cuca” suffers from a situation related to her digestive system, which has made her children and grandchildren worry about her.

“Alejandra Fernández brings it short. Cuquita is very ‘I’m fine’ because she’s very strong, but she really does battle a little with her digestive system, “the doctor told the program. Red Hot.

Apparently, although Doña Cuquita does not have any ill too delicate, it is important that due to her age she has a medical check-up, as indicated by the experts.

