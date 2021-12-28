HM Hospitales launches ‘HM Checkups’ to advance personalized medicine

MADRID, Dec 27 (EUROPA PRESS) –

HM Hospitales has launched the ‘HM Checks’ tool with the aim of advancing personalized medicine and raising awareness about the importance of early detection in diseases, something that is essential when dealing with the disease.

“For twelve years there has been in HM Hospitales what we call the Personalized Early Prevention Unit, directed by Dr. Niko Mihic, who focused his efforts on the HM Sanchinarro University Hospital and which has exceeded the figure of 6,000 check-ups. This has allowed us learn and improve our internal functioning processes, which is why it has been decided to extend this initiative to the rest of the hospitals “, recognized the territorial director of HM Hospitales, Santiago Ruiz.

Therefore, in addition to the HM Sanchinarro hospital center, the group has also extended this activity to the HM Montepríncipe and HM Puerta del Sur university hospitals, where this new service is already available, created with the aim of

promote and bring effective prevention in the health care of the population.

The ‘Chequeos HM’ tool, indicates the group, is born with a coverage that includes a wide range of diagnostic tests differentiated by sex and age of the applicant and that

They cover a wide spectrum of detection of the most prevalent pathologies. To achieve this, state-of-the-art technology equipment is made available to users, with the most advanced diagnostic tools.

“The check-ups are aimed at evaluating the state of health and preventing some pathologies associated with the type of work, sex, age, lifestyle and personal and family medical history. It is essential to take time with each of the patients and send them a prior questionnaire to know in advance what your

risk factors, family history, symptoms of any current pathology, if any, “says Dr. Niko Mihic.

One of the novelties of this tool is that it has opened the possibility of offering this service to the entire population, from infantile age to the oldest age. These check-ups are based on imaging tests (Ultrasound, CT, Mammograms in women), general analysis, cardiological assessment tests and digestive system tests (endoscopy), calcium score, vascular status, colonoscopy, abdominal ultrasound, audiometry, ophthalmological tests. and ENT, and gynecological or urological depending on the gender of the user.

All this will be carried out under the careful vision of a multidisciplinary team, made up of experts in Internal Medicine, Diagnostic Imaging, Cardiology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology, Gynecology and Urology (the latter two according to gender) and other specialties that the the coordinator of the check-up deems it convenient.