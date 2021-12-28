HM Hospitales begins medical check-ups in the child population

Niko Mihic, doctor at the HM Sanchinarro University Hospital.

The greater access to information regarding health care has generated some axioms that have been installed in the collective imagination of society. Not self-medicating or always consulting an accredited specialist could be two of those mantras that we all identify. But perhaps one that has generated a greater consensus and that affects all types of pathologies resides in prevention. There are many examples of resolutions to pathologies that have a ‘happy’ ending thanks to an early diagnosis, therefore HM Hospitales launches HM Checks.

With this spirit, HM Hospitales has just launched Chequeos HM with the aim of advance in the so-called Personalized Medicine and in response to an increasingly numerous and specialized demand. “For 12 years there has been at HM Hospitales what we call the Personalized Early Prevention Unit, directed by Niko Mihic, who focused his efforts on the HM Sanchinarro University Hospital and which has exceeded the figure of 6,000 check-ups. This has allowed us learn and improve our internal working processesTherefore, it has been decided to extend this initiative to the rest of the hospitals, “says Santiago Ruiz de Aguiar, territorial director of HM Hospitales in Madrid.

Therefore, in addition to HM Sanchinarro, HM Hospitales extends this activity to the HM Montepríncipe and HM Puerta del Sur university hospitals, where this new service is already available, which is created with the aim of favor and bring effective prevention closer in caring for the health of the population.

Mihic: “It is essential to take time with each of the patients and know their risk factors, family history or symptoms”

Chequeos HM was born with a coverage that includes a wide range of diagnostic tests differentiated by sex and age of the applicant and covering a wide spectrum of detection of the most prevalent pathologies. To achieve this, the state-of-the-art equipment, with the most advanced diagnostic tools. The objective is clear and resides in deepening the prevention and optimizing the detection of pathologies with the consequent promotion of health.

“The checks are aimed at assess health status and prevent some pathologies associated with the type of work, sex, age, lifestyle and personal and family medical history. It is essential to take time with each of the patients and send them a prior questionnaire to know in advance what their risk factors, family history, symptoms of any current pathology, if it exists “, points out Niko Mihic, doctor at the HM Sanchinarro University Hospital.

Medical check-ups for the youth population at HM Hospitales

Traditionally, check-ups were aimed at a population aged between 35 and 60 years, but with HM Check-ups a new range is opened with which you want to offer this service to the entire population. “The novelty that has been introduced in our check-up model is that specific initiatives have been designed to cover another type of population. checkups available for child and youth age, and aimed at the early detection of cardiovascular problems, and for those over 65 years of age and more focused on the early detection of tumor pathologies, general vascular evaluation (cerebral, cardiac and peripheral vascular disease) and neurodegenerative diseases “, says Ruiz de Aguiar.

Checks can contemplate a complete blood and urine tests, imaging tests (Ultrasound, CT, Mammograms in women), general analysis, cardiology assessment tests and digestive system tests (endoscopy), calcium score, vascular status, colonoscopy, abdominal ultrasound, audiometry, ophthalmological and ENT tests, and gynecological or urological tests depending on the gender of the user.

“In addition, and optionally you can get to delve into the genetic load of patients through the realization of what we call the clinical exome of the patients, which allows an overview of current and future processes that may involve an individualized genetic predisposition. Fortunately, today we have more effective diagnostic methods than a few years ago and that exceed the results of routine tests. A good example is colonoscopy starting at age 50, if there is a family history, for the early detection of colorectal cancer “, Mihic highlights.

Ruiz de Aguiar: “Our model implies a doctor who is an expert in prevention who coordinates the tests to make a complete diagnosis”

All this under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of health professionals led by a medical expert in prevention. “Our model does not imply a specialty, but a doctor who is an expert in prevention who is the conductor and who decides and coordinates the necessary tests to make the most complete diagnosis of the health status of our patients,” says Ruiz de Aguiar. This multidisciplinary team of health professionals from HM Hospitales is made up of experts in Internal Medicine, Diagnostic Imaging, Cardiology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Gynecology and Urology (the latter two depending on gender) and other specialties that the coordinator of the check-up deems appropriate.

Immediacy is one of the most recognizable characteristics of HM Checks, since all tests are carried out on the same day and the detailed report of the health status of each person who undergoes the checkup are obtained in a week. “The only exception, and that will carry an individualized assessment, resides in the case that our patient requests a genetic test that will require a detailed consultation by the corresponding department”, informs Ruiz de Aguiar.

Another of the added value of Chequeos HM resides in the exclusive ChequeoCare figure, who is the person in charge of the administrative coordination of the process, to ensure that the applicant has the best possible experience. In addition, it fulfills the function of being the figure of reference when offering all the necessary information so that on the day of the check-up the process is carried out according to specific personal requirements.

“One of the functions of ChequeoCare is to provide the patient with the guidance by which the user is accompanied throughout the check-up process, attending to their needs and offering exclusive personalized attention. In addition, an exclusive communication channel has been created for Chequeos HM, which has its own direct telephone line, a specific website and qualified and exclusive personnel for the unit “, concludes Ruiz de Aguiar.