Hirving Lozano tests positive for coronavirus and will be out with Napoli

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.28.2021 09:21:06





Bad news came to the environment of the Mexican striker Hirving Lozano, well, just when he had become a regular starter for Luciano Spalletti at Napoli, tested positive for coronavirus.

The result came in a test conducted in Mexico, where he spent the Christmas break from the A series; the Napoli He added that he will rest at home.

“Hirving Lozano tested positive for COVID-19 after molecular swabbing performed in Mexico. The player is vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will remain in isolation “

???? Hirving Lozano tested positive for Covid-19 after the molecular swab performed in Mexico. The player is vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will be kept in isolation at home. pic.twitter.com/PEX10rEHRI – Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES) December 28, 2021

The Chucky lozano he is in our country this December holidays; his last game with him Napoli It had been last December 22 when they fell at home to the Spezia.

Until now, Hirving lozano accumulates 26 games between A series Y UEFA Europa League, collaborating with three goals and three assists in a total of 1,444 minutes played.

The attacker joins the low of Fabian Ruiz, Spanish midfielder who also gave positive for coronavirus during a test conducted in your country.

The Napoli gear in the third position of the A series with 39 points after 19 dates, seven units behind the leader Inter de Milan and installed in the playoff round of the Europa League, where he will be measured at Barcelona.