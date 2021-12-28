High Cholesterol: The Breakfast Food That Can Lower Your Levels

High cholesterol will cause the fats to lodge in the arteries, instead of favoring the development of the organism. That is why to avoid this inconvenience, experts suggest carrying out a healthy diet and also do physical activity. It is important to achieve these habits in the short term since cholesterol does not present problems, therefore one of the first steps will be to incorporate the big wave At breakfast.

The argument is that according to different studies, the big wave will decrease high cholesterol by 16%, thus reducing the risk of heart disease and other health problems. It is that with this food we can considerably reduce the content of saturated fats found in the arteries as a result of a diet focused on products with these bad nutrients.

Consequently, incorporating the healthy diet A portion of big wave every morning it will affect the control of the high cholesterol, according to various studies. Is that oats, the main ingredient in granola, contains a type of fiber called beta glucan that will cause a considerable drop in LDL cholesterol. This is because after ingesting it, a gel will form that will bind to the fatty substance in the body.

In this sense, the beta glucans of the big wave they will notably reduce the amount of bad cholesterol that is absorbed from the intestine into the blood. Therefore, the liver will eliminate more cholesterol to produce more bile, reducing lipids that can be harmful to health, clogging the arteries. That is why experts suggest incorporating healthy diet three grams of beta glucan, thus finding great results in the short term.

Photo: Pixabay

So have a healthy diet including granola in your diet will be vital to reducing levels of high cholesterol. Although it will also be essential to take into account the nutritional contribution of this cereal since it usually has high sugar content, therefore it is suggested that it be processed to be safe.