High Cholesterol: The Breakfast Food That Can Lower Your Levels

High cholesterol will cause the fats to lodge in the arteries, instead of favoring the development of the organism. That is why to avoid this inconvenience, experts suggest carrying out a healthy diet and also do physical activity. It is important to achieve these habits in the short term since cholesterol does not present problems, therefore one of the first steps will be to incorporate the big wave At breakfast.

The argument is that according to different studies, the big wave will decrease high cholesterol by 16%, thus reducing the risk of heart disease and other health problems. It is that with this food we can considerably reduce the content of saturated fats found in the arteries as a result of a diet focused on products with these bad nutrients.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker