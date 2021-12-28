“He’s scared, he makes shit excuses …”

The father of David benavidez called fearful Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, because he refused to fight against the Mexican American since his main objective is to face Ilunga Makabu in cruiserweight.

In an interview with YSM Sports Media, Benavidez’s father crossed out as fearful to the native of Jalisco and assured that he is making excuses not to confront his son. “They say that Benavidez does not bring anything on the table. So what does that tell you? They are running and afraid to fight him. It is a dangerous fight for them and they do not want to accept the challenge. They are shitty excuses, “he said. Jose Benavidez.

The father of the Mexican-American boxer also took the opportunity to attack Ilunga Makabu, stating that nobody would see that fight because they don’t know the African. “Why Canelo is fighting in cruiserweight and not in 168? Do you think it is better to fight against Africans than against David? We are number one and he doesn’t want to fight out of fear“he added.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeated Avni Yildirim, Billy joe saunders Y Caleb Plant this 2021, achieving the unification of the super middleweight titles.

