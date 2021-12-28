Hell bomb! Camilo Sanvezzo is a new Toluca player

Editorial Mediotiempo

The different clubs of the Liga MX continue to strengthen Facing the Closing 2022 and at the moment one of the biggest bombings has already been released, well Camilo Sanvezzo, who was with Mazatlan FC, now go to the ranks of the Devils of Toluca.

The Mazatlán FC entrusted his quota of goals to the Chilean Gonzalo Sosa, so it was known that Sanvezzo I would not continue in the club; now it’s been done official his new destination.

Sanvezzo reaches the hell of Toluca

Through his social networks the Toluca made official the arrival of brazilian forward, same that has awakened the illusion of the fans, because this man is usually among the tournament’s scorers Mexican.

“???????????????? ??????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? they placed him as one of the top ???????????????????????????????????????? from Grita México A21! Now @camilosanvezzo dresses as Diablo to write a ???????????????? ?????????????????????????????? with our team. Welcome, Camilo!”Wrote Toluca.

The Toluca had a good first half of tournament at Opening 2021 but on the final stretch they fell apart. They scored a total of 22 goals, figure that is good compared to other teams, but they needed explosiveness, so it is expected that Sanvezzo fill that role.

The brazilian forward will dress your fourth shirt inside of Liga MX, Well, he arrived in Mexico with the Roosters of Querétaro in 2014; in 2019 he spent a short time with the Xolos from Tijuana; in 2020 it went to Mazatlan FC and now it reaches the Devils of Toluca like a bombshell.