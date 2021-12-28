He earns 1.3MDD, Solari does not want him for a trunk and America has not found a place for him

The trunk that America has not been able to accommodate due to its salary

December 27, 2021 19:46 hs

America continues to form the squad that will face the Closing 2022, That is why they are debugging some places for untrained footballers in Mexico, Leonardo Suarez is one of them and Bruno valdez is another of the footballers who would have the best chance of leaving the Nest.

The central defense is one of the areas where movements are expected, since some errors by its defenders ended up costing the team dearly. Santiago Solari that he could not lift any title during 2021. Bruno valdez He is one of the players who have played the most to leave the club.

See more news: Like Pável, Montecinos would reject Cruz Azul to play for America

Bruno Valdez’s salary complicates his departure

In accordance with Monumental Eagles, Bruno Valdez was polled by various clubs in the MX League; However, no offer ended up convincing all of the Coapa, so the Guaraní remains in the club for at least one more tournament.

One of the main drawbacks for Valdez leave the club has to do with his salary, since the Paraguayan is the second highest paid player in the club, behind Guillermo Ochoa. According to data from Salary Sport, Bruno receives an annual salary of 28 million 589 thousand 600 pesos (1.3 MDD), which makes him one of the best paid in the MX League.

See more news: Not even Jona used America so much, the South American pearl that he made fun of the Eagles