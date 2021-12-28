HE DIDN’T KEEP IT: Gary Neville charged Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their attitude at Manchester United

Gary Neville shared with Cristiano Ronaldo for more than five years at Manchester United and, on several occasions, has placed him as the best footballer of all time. As for Bruno Fernandes, the former member of the England National Team has had no problem labeling him one of the best signings in the recent history of the Old Trafford club.

He has given them many positive words and praise, but today the speech was different. The current commentator of Sky Sports charged against the Portuguese duo for the attitude they have shown on difficult nights to The Red Devils.

He does not like, for example, seeing their constant complaints and lamentations in the middle of the game. And it bothers him when they leave the field (this is usually done by Cristiano Ronaldo) as soon as the final whistle is heard, leaving his teammates alone and without even thanking the fans who made the trip.

GARY NEVILLE CHARGED CRISTIANO AND BRUNO FERNANDES

“I said it after the game against Everton, when Cristiano Ronaldo left the field quickly. He did it tonight again. He came out after the Watford game when the coach was going to be fired, because – after such a game – you usually get fired. And In Norwich. And Bruno complaining ”.

Gestures of this nature negatively affect those just starting out in the elite. Positive leadership is coming from Cavani: “It’s devastating for young guys that the best players on the team see each other as not being good enough. I think Cavani takes that off. I don’t think he turns off in the presence of Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes. I think it shows, that it helps the younger players on the court. I think he should be on the court, because they (the youngest) should get that winning attitude ”.

Look at the message he sent to CR7: “You have to go applaud the fans at the end of the match. I don’t care how you played or what the result was, go with the fans, applaud them and get off the field with your teammates. You have to do that, particularly when you are the best player in the world and one of the best in all of history.

“This has bothered me for about 2 months. It’s devastating when your 2 best players give those youngest players those looks and body language gestures. They have to help them. They should be the parents, the grandparents on the team. I made a lot of mistakes as a young player at Manchester United, but I had experienced players who, yes, they would go for me, but they would also put their arms around me and help me. I have the feeling that this is happening, I think there is something wrong there ”.

It does not detract from Cris’s contribution since he returned, but he will never share the fact of leaving without your teammates and without thanking the fans. You should be present when your colleagues, especially the less experienced ones, require your support: “You just can’t leave the court at the end of the game (without thanking the fans and before your teammates). Bruno kept complaining all the time (…) To be fair, Ronaldo has carried the team at times this season, but you have to be there when your teammates need you in the most difficult situations. I love that boy. He is the best player I have seen in my life, but don’t leave the court like that ”.

From a distance, he notices problems inside the Manchester United dressing room: “The attitude, the basics, something just isn’t right there. I don’t know what it is, but there are definitely a lot of complaints. They are pointing out, they are not helping each other. And the spirit of the dressing room is very important. I had the fortune to be in that locker room for 20 years with brilliant personalities, that every week, whether we lost or won, I felt that we were for each other. I don’t think that happens right now. Maguire is the captain, but I don’t think he feels like a captain. He has Varane by his side and he probably thought they’d make a good pair, but it’s still not working. Perhaps Cristiano makes Bruno uncomfortable in terms of hierarchy. Cavani comes from the bench and is a senior player, a wonderful footballer. It just doesn’t feel like the mix of this is right. ”

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded 13 goals in 19 games played since he returned to Manchester United.

Did you know…? Unlike in the UEFA Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to maintain his brutal Premier League scoring average. He has 7 goals in 14 games, although he has only scored in 5 games. That is to say: they have not scored in 9 of 14 matches played in the 2021/22 Premier League.