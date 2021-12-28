Haircuts: From JLO to Jennifer Lawrence! 5 celebrities who wear balayage bobs to look young

In Panorama we know that the Bob balayage haircut is the favorite of the season and that this combo combines two of the trends in hair, in addition many of our style gurus have already opted for this look that promises to remain current in the next months, so feel free to use it.

If you want to give mini and midi hair a new chance, these celeb looks are the inspiration you need so much, so dare to refresh your hair with these proposals that will steal your heart.

Related news

Celebrities who wear the Bob balayage haircut

Hilary Duff

The American actress has made it clear that her hair is to try different cuts and although ash blonde is her darling, this time she modeled it a straight Bob that accentuates her jaw and slims her face.

Photo: Pinterest

Jennifer Lawrence

The protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’ did not resist this style with layers and XL bangs, she also combined it with a very elegant pearl blonde.

Photo: Pinterest

Jennifer Lopez

The ‘Diva del Bronx’ also chose a slightly asymmetrical midi hair with well-defined front ends, an ideal cut to rejuvenate your image.

Hailey bieber

The model showed off a long bob with two layers, a straight cut, as well as an ashy blonde ideal for those who want to have a much thinner face.

Photo: Pinterest

Kristen Stewart

The protagonist of ‘Twilight’ chose one of the most androgynous and sophisticated looks, as this mini bob in conjunction with a beige balayage is perfect to wear on men or women.