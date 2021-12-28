Guide for beginners starting in cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies. (photo: Techonology.com)

Currently, only a fraction of the world can explain the difference between a Bitcoin gift card and a credit card. Amazon. The hype around cryptocurrencies seems to be inevitable, but that does not mean that people understand how they work or why some of their values ​​have changed the way they did.

In this opportunity, Infobae brings you some basics to get started. Do not interpret any of these as endorsement for cryptocurrencies, which are not currently common currencies, nor are they all that reliable to use in investments.

What is a cryptocurrency

To understand cryptocurrencies, we must consider that Bitcoin was born from the ashes of the global financial crisis between 2007 and 2008. Created by an individual or a group using a pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin; the first cryptocurrency to reach a global foothold, It is considered a digital currency that is not dependent on banks and free from government interference. Anyone can exchange bitcoins with anyone else, at any time and for any reason.

But cryptocurrencies are only the first application of a technology call Blockchain, that is slowly spreading other activities, such as real estate products, music and games.

Bitcoin is used only to track coins of the same category, but Ethereum and subsequent initiatives use blockchain to execute “smart contracts”, applications that can be activated on demand.

Therefore, this linked feed provides an alternative not only for banks and government document managers, but also for computer servers.

Bitcoin is the best-known cryptocurrency, in a stock photo. EFE / Sascha Steinbach



On the other hand, Blockchains relies on a network of mainframe (computer used primarily by large organizations for critical applications and big data processing) to store and update a permanent digital record of each transaction.

They use cryptography, mathematical techniques that transform information into essentially unbreakable code, to ensure that bitcoiners are who they say they are and to allow processors on the network to keep identical records that cannot be changed.

The aforementioned prevents these cryptocurrencies or any other asset tracked by the blockchain are copied or used more than once, although they can still be lost or stolen.

Records on a public blockchain as Bitcoin are open to anyone: anyone can view the transaction list or track the activity of any individual account holder.

But the Identities of account holders are encrypted, so that it is impossible to know who is behind the people who carry out these transactions.

Blockchain. (photo: ESAN)

What is its value

Cryptocurrencies have value as determined by the market. Those responsible have invested more than USD $ 2 trillion in Bitcoin and the like, presumably in the hope that future investors will be willing to pay more for them.

It could be argued that this is all a trick of the hand, getting money out of a tight space. Technically, each bitcoin starts as a payment that a person makes to himself to do crypto work on a computer necessary to record transactions on the blockchain (an operation known as mining). But their value depends on what people are willing to pay for them.

The Bulls point out that the supply of Bitcoin is limited to a level that guarantees scarcity: there will never be more than 21 million bitcoins, while the world population is 7.9 billion and continues to grow. In your opinion, the more the cryptocurrency is used, the more demand it will drive up the price.

On the other hand, Bears claim that price volatility (Bitcoin has gone through two booms and busts in 2021 alone) will deter most people from jumping into the cryptocurrency race.

Bulls and bears in cryptocurrencies. (photo: Platzi)

If not a coin, what is it really?

For most people who buy cryptocurrencies, it is an investment. But, as the nature of roller coasters in the digital asset market shows, it is unconventional.

Cryptocurrencies are not like corporate stocks, its value is, at least nominally, tied to something specific (that is, a company’s prospects for growth and profitability).

According to Kayal and Rohilla’s article, researchers have observed a number of factors that appear to correlate with the value of Bitcoin. At the same time, there is a concern about geopolitical risks in the world: Bitcoin price becomes more volatile as this indicator of uncertainty increases.

Fall of the values ​​in cryptocurrencies. (photo: ComputerHoy)

They also found that the price of this cryptocurrency increases as increases the volume of trading of shares, but decreases as stock prices rise.

A final factor that the document shows is that “Bitcoin prices increased approximately 80% of the days in which suspicious commercial activity was registered, while they increased in a comparatively fewer number of days, 55%, in which no such suspicious movement was observed ”, Kayal and Rohilla explained.

So you can start in the world of cryptocurrencies

Most cryptocurrencies are available for everyone to buy. All you need is a way to send your order to the blockchain for the currency in question.

The easiest way to do this is to use an exchange, such as those operated by Binance Y Coinbase. They are the equivalent of a commercial center in the sphere of cryptocurrencies , providing access to many of them.

The values ​​of cryptocurrencies do not stop falling, but there are 3 alternatives that still generate profits. (photo: Infotechnology.com)

These sites often offer a digital wallet which looks a lot like a checking account, Except it’s protected with a private cryptographic key, not a PIN. You deposit coins or digital currencies into wallets and the wallets fund your purchases, keep track of your inventory, and store digital receipts that track what you bought and sold.

This is called “Custodial wallet”, which means it is stored in the cloud and is maintained by a third party who can help you recover your password.

Recommendations to avoid cybercriminals

One downside is that it relies on centralized servers that they can be a victim of cybercriminals, resulting in $ 150 million or more in crypto losses. These losses can be covered with insurance.

If you are concerned about this type of threat, You can conduct an additional transaction on your exchange to transfer your holdings to a “non-custodial” wallet that you own. It may be a software application on your computer or phone, as an application MetaMask , or one dedicated usb flash drive and highly secure (known as a “hardware wallet”). In any case, only you have it and if you lose your password, you lose your crypto.

If you jump into the world Crypto, be careful with “Sharks”. According to Chainanalysis, lCryptocurrency users have lost more than $ 7.7 billion to scams and other crimes only in 2021.

Cybercriminals in the Crypto world are called “sharks”. (photo: Freepik)

KEEP READING:

The 4 trends of an influencer to have more reach on social networks

Tricks You Didn’t Know That Will Help You Take Care Of Your Galaxy Device Battery

The best apps for a new Android phone