Gueber Ariza: From jail to Hollywood and how it changed his life

Noted that a conversation with God was decisive so that he would forever change his way of think, act and live.

“Someone told me about God. I ignored him at that time But when they arrest me and they are going to kill me in the Police, I ask who she told me that I could speak to her with an open heart and that if she did, she would listen to me; I had nothing to lose because I was going to die. I told him that if He returned me, even if I went to a jail, I would go the other way and that’s what I’ve done for 32 years (…) “, he assured excitedly.

Behind bars, this 1.85 centimeter tall man, strong, muscular arms and legs, was trained in the Catholic faith and built his dream of being an actor.

“They told me in jail why didn’t I watch television, that I was crazy and I replied that I didn’t watch television because I was going to be in there and they laughed; one day I saw a ‘guy’ (sic) doing the bad role and I that day I said that when I came out I was going to play that role because I was like that. ”

He exchanged violence for life he moved away from everything that destroyed him and re-socialized and when he got out of jail with his wife and three daughters, he became an actor.

“I was with Will Smith for a month, no one is going to take that away from me; I spent a month at the Caribe hotel, I paid for everything, there were 72 actors and they only took two “.

He also specified that He has acted with the famous actress Penelope Cruz and Ben Affleck, among others, He has participated in all the action films that have been filmed in Colombia.

Now his dream is for the Government to support him to implement his program called ‘Around 100 years old’ with which he wants to reach those deprived of liberty.

“I can die in peace right now but I have a big dream, I want my method to reach the prisons and that the Ministry of Education take into account five basic concepts of Eastern philosophy and that children be told that in order to reach 70 years of age healthy, they must be flexible, strong, balanced, resistant and fast “he explained.

In a tiny, dank, dingy, empty, and depressing cell, in which many feel at the gates of hell, he found the route to fulfill his dreams and change forever.