Google ranking in Peru: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Monday, December 27

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in Peru. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of Google with their best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

one. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

two. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

3. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

Four. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

6. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

7. The Grinch

Every year at Christmas, the locals disturb their peaceful solitude with increasingly excessive, bright and noisy celebrations. When the Whos declare that they are planning a triple Christmas for that year, the Grinch realizes that there is only one way to regain some peace and silence: to steal Christmas. To do this, he decides to pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, getting a very peculiar reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, in Who Village, a sweet little girl named Cindy-Lou, overflowing with Christmas spirit, plans with her friends to catch Santa Claus during his visit on Christmas Eve to thank him for helping her hard-working mother. However, as the magical night approaches, his good intentions threaten to collide with those of the much more wicked Grinch. Will Cindy-Lou be able to fulfill her wish to meet Santa Claus? Will the Grinch put an end to the Whos’ Christmas revelry once and for all?

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

9. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his costume changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and the Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

10. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on Google!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that Google is an expert at broadcasting the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.