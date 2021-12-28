Goodbye to Funes Mori? The new European bomb that Rayados can sign this week

December 27, 2021 · 4:29 PM

The team of Rayados from Monterrey He needs to make signings that allow him to take the quality leap, because, with the squad he currently has, they already failed in the Apertura 2021, remaining in ninth place.

Therefore, it is that Javier Aguirre he must shake up his squad with a reinforcement that takes them out of their comfort zone and puts them to fight to really deserve ownership, in the specific case of Rogelio Funes Mori.

The Argentine ex of River plateHe only scored 4 goals throughout the season, far from those expected from a stellar ‘9’ like the one Rayados could sign if he renews his interest in luuk de Jong.

More from Rayados: The trunk of Rayados that does not score or surrender but wants to copy Balotelli

The European bombshell that Rayados could sign

From Sports world, the information says that Luuk de Jong will be sent to 19th place in LaLiga to play in Cádiz, but that de Jong does not want to leave, therefore, Rayados has the best time to return to the charge to add the second Dutchman to your template.

More from Rayados: The gas station that would put the money for Rayados to strengthen himself for the World Cup