George Clooney was filmed reading the lyrics of the song Dynamite by the BTS group

Hollywood star George Clooney, has caused a sensation after appearing in a video for W magazine in Los Angeles, as he jokingly reads aloud and dramatic the lyrics to the song Dynamite by the famous BTS group.

March 01, 2021 12:42 hs

A video of the actor George Clooney reading aloud the lyrics of the song Dynamite, of the K-Po groupp BTS , has become viral among the fans of the musicians, after it was published this Friday, February 26 by the magazine W.

The actor of British, German and Irish descent made ARMY (BTS’s fan club) smile. Clooney read the lyrics of the song of Bts that reached the first Billboard Hot 100 No.1, Dynamite with a flat and serious tone.

This strange event was due to the fact that W magazine chose to hold a virtual celebration of its issue Best Performances instead of his usual star-studded party in Los Angeles, United States, due to preventive measures against Covid-19. As one of the stars who has made the cover of the magazine, Clooney was asked to participate.

The Hollywood celebrity began with his participation in video introducing himself using the name of his colleague and friend. Brad Pitt, to later begin to read the musical piece in English in which he even made some funny interruptions with short comments on the lyrics.

“Hi, I’m Brad Pitt” says Clooney very seriously “And I’m going to read BTS’s ‘Dynamite'” . As you read, some words are mispronounced. “Shoes on? Get up in the morning” in the first stanza mention the word “mom” instead of tomorrow. “I thought it said mom” says Clooney after a few seconds,

He also responded to the part related to LeBron James, an international basketball player from the United States. Upon reading the words “Jump to the top, LeBron”, Clooney interrupts and says “We know who it is” .

The most hilarious part in the opinion of many, was at the moment when when reading the lyrics it was the turn of the artist to say “Woo-hoo”, “eh”, “hey”, “cause i, i, i” y ” woah-oh-oh “in a flat tone that elicited laughter from the crew that was filming the actor.