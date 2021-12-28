George Clooney returns to direct in “The Tender Bar”

The filmography of George Clooney As a director she has been eclectic in film genres, but the common element of all her films is how the direction always seeks to capture the humanity of all its characters. This is present and amplified in “The Tender Bar “, the new feature film directed by Clooney which is already exhibited in the halls of Fine arts of the island.

The adaptation of JR Moehringer’s autobiographical book revolves around a family that seems destined for an ordinary life, but struggles every day for something better. From the beginning of the film it is clear that Clooney aspires to a film where the most important thing is that the emotions of the main characters are tangible for the public. On that Clooney and his cast, which features Ben affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd, they do not fail. Affleck in particular has his best role in years as the uncle who might be a bad influence but turns out to be the most important father figure in the protagonist’s life.

However, putting the narrative on a secondary plane creates the kinds of problems that are most common in a first-time director. This includes being unfazed by facilitating timeline jumps with audiovisual transitions, unnecessary use of narration to set tone, and relying too heavily on popular songs from the era being dramatized, which in this case covers the late 1970s and early 1970s. eighty, to this is added the fact that this is a film that exceeds two hours with a climax that is evident from the first five minutes.

Even with all these limitations, Clooney manages to make the talent of his cast exalt the emotional journey of the film. This shows how JR (Sheridan) goes from being an optimistic boy who loves that his mother (Rabe) has to move to his grandfather’s house, to a young adult, played by Sheridan, who cannot progress until he faces the effects of the absence of his father. Before reaching that point, the film spends a lot of time developing key relationships with his uncle (Affleck), his grandfather (Lloyd), and his mother.

Clooney knows that this is the heart of his film and spending so much time on it doesn’t feel excessive. What does happen is that when the section of the plot is reached where the protagonist seeks to become independent from his family, the film loses its rhythm and emotional agility. This becomes less of a problem when the script gives Affleck additional time before reaching the conclusion, but that doesn’t mean that “The Tender Bar ” be one of the most unequal films George Clooney has ever directed.