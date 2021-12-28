Genshin Impact removed Shenhe’s visible navel in a peculiar decision – Kudasai

In a Reddit thread it was reported that the next character in the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, called “Shenhe, The Superhuman Hermit“Has been slightly censored regarding its originally revealed design. The censorship in this case is that her visible navel has been removed, a decision that is so miniscule that it makes it all the more curious to fans. (On the left the originally revealed design, on the right the new).





A previous thread from November reported more about this character going through some modification prior to its official launch: «Since Shenhe was officially revealed in China, there have been a group of people who complain about its design, more specifically the lower half of its design, which they consider too sexualized and disrespectful towards women. Their “complaint methods” include everything from complaining in the comments asking miHoYo to change its design to mass reporting the post of Shenhe’s reveal, causing the post to be temporarily removed until it was restored by miHoYo. A large portion of the people who “complain” are suspected to be, once again, Tencent’s army of supporters, so many gamers in China have been quite nervous about this issue.».

And he concluded: «Now to be clear, I’m not saying that anyone who doesn’t like or change Shenhe’s design is working for Tencent or something. There is a clear difference between not liking / changing its design and forcing miHoYo to change the design / reporting it just because you don’t like it. (…) Personally, I think some of us in the CN and EN community are just trying to make sure that something similar doesn’t happen here as well. Because just like Chinese gamers like to come to the EN community sometimes, Tencent antis and trolls can do the same too.».

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.3“Of the video game was released globally on November 24, while the”Version 2.4”Will be released on January 5. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

