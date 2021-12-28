From Leo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep to Ariana Grande, this is the cast of ‘Don’t Look Up’, the new Netflix movie that is causing controversy

MAZATLÁN.- The new Netflix movie “DON’T Look Up” is breaking it and has quickly become a success and not only because of its plot or because of the social criticism that makes our world act, but because of its incredible cast , as it not only has the participation of actors, mostly Oscar winners, but also pop stars.

Therefore, here we leave you the list of the incredible cast of this new film that is causing a sensation.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy

Dr. Randall Mindy is an accomplished astronomer who is a professor at Michigan State University. Surely you know from several of his famous films, such as “Titanic”, “Shutter Island”, “Catch Me If You Can”, “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Inception” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, among many other notable films.

Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky

Kate Dibiasky is a PhD candidate who discovered that the comet was heading directly towards a collision with Earth. J-Law has starred in a host of films, including the “The Hunger Games” franchise, where she played archer Katniss Everdeen, and the “X-Men” franchise, where she played the younger version of Mystique.

Rob Morgan as Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe

Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe is a fellow scientist and the head of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office. The actor also appeared in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” “The Unforgivable” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean

Janie Orlean is the President of the United States who is embroiled in many scandals and who is a narcissist. We all know her, she’s an acclaimed actress who starred in “Sophie’s Choice,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Mamma Mia!”, “Little Women,” “The Iron Lady,” and more.

Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean

Jason Orlean is the son of President Janie Orlean and is also her Chief of Staff. The actor has appeared in several films, such as “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Moneyball”, “Superbad” and “Knocked Up”.

Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee

Brie Evantee is one of two hosts on the morning show “The Daily Rip.” She has starred in films such as “Carol”, the live action franchise “Cinderella”, The Lord of the Rings.

Timohtée Chalamet is Yule

Yule is a fan of Kate and meets her later in the movie. He has starred in “The French Dispatch,” “Little Women,” “Dune,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “Lady Bird.”

Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer

Jack Bremmer is Brie Evantee’s co-host on “The Daily Rip” and we’ve seen him in movies like “Gone Girl,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” “Star Trek,” and more.

Ron Perlman as Colonel Ben Drask

He is the man chosen to go into space and destroy a comet. Best known for his roles in “Hellboy,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Pacific Rim,” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

Ariana Grande as Riley Bina

Riley Bina is a pop singer who is romantically involved with DJ Chello. In real life Grande is one of the most famous and important singers in the pop genre with great hits like “7rings” and “Thank U, Next”.

For the film, the artist recorded a song called “Just Look Up” with American rapper Kid Cudi.