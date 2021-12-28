Flying I go, Flying I come: five films that run between airplanes, suitcases and departure lounges

There is no scene more endearing than that of a reunion in a airport. This is probably the place where there are more happy people per square meter, especially if we go to the arrivals part. It is also true that it is a place for farewells, beginnings and the beginning of new adventures. And on dates like Christmas they make even more sense. Because these days are a coming and going of people who return home for Christmas to reconnect with their loved ones.

Airports are part of our life and also of the movie theater. Because there are innumerable films in which the plot I know develops between departure lounges, baggage claim, landings or cafeterias. In many, they even have a fairly leading role because a good part of the film takes place in them. Therefore, taking advantage of the fact that these days airports are places of pilgrimage, we will remember five titles from the big screen that they have this place as an essential part of their argument.

Airport (1970)

Based on the eponymous novel by Arthur Hailey, this movie was one of the forerunners of the disaster film genre, which has inspired so many titles such as The Colossus in Flames or Land as you can. The main character of the film is the airport of Chicago, whose managers try keep open at all costs despite the snow storm that plagues the city, hindering the intense traffic of its airport. Despite the bad weather conditions, the airport manages to remain open, but among the planes that take off, the one flying to Rome, because, among the passengers, there is a cop and a man with a suspicious briefcase.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

The small Kevin McAllister He is an expert in spending Christmas alone. Because it is not enough for him to stay alone at home in the first film of this famous Christmas saga, but rather the following year he gets confused about flight and ends up in New York, instead of in Miami which is where his family lands. And it is precisely in the New York airport where he realizes that something is not right, when through a huge window he visualizes the famous skyscrapers so characteristic of the Big Apple. In addition to New York, in the second film starring Macaulay Culkin also appear the airports from Chicago, where the family lives, and from Miami, where they think they are going to spend a dream Christmas vacation.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Directed by Steven spielberg and starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Catch Me If You Can is based on a true story of the 70s, that of Frank W. Abagnale, a young man and clever criminal that adopted different identities (doctor, lawyer or airline co-pilot). Carl hanratty, a FBI agent, has the mission to follow his trail and capture it to bring him to justice, but Frank is always one step ahead of him, enjoying himself and avoiding arrest. It is available in the Netflix catalog.

The Terminal (2004)

It is probably the movie that most people come to mind if we ask for titles that have to do with airplanes and airports. Starring Tom Hanks, introduces us to Victor navorski, a citizen of a small Eastern European country who looks involuntarily exiled at the international airport terminal JFK from New York when one explodes civil war in your country. As a result of the conflict, the passport of Victor is annulled and is forced to stay in the terminal, since You can not step on US soil or get on any plane. During your stay, you will do everything to survive and will establish a relationship with the staff that works at the airport, especially with a beautiful hostess and with the strict security officer of the facility. The movie is inspired at real case of an iranian exile who lived for 18 years in the international terminal of the Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris.

Nonstop Love (2009)

At airports it is very common to see people they travel for workThere are even those who get to catch a daily flight. And it is precisely the case of Ryan bingham, the protagonist of this film to which he gives life George Clooney, who travels the country hired by companies to reduce staff laying off employees. However, with the arrival of a new colleague, to which you are attracted, you will see jeopardize your own job And, with the prospect of being assigned to a permanent position, you will begin to ponder what it would mean to have a real home. It is available in the catalog of Netflix.