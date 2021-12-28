First look at ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, Nicole Kidman’s new series

“Welcome to Tranquillum House,” says a blonde-haired Nicole Kidman. It is the trailer of Nine perfect strangers, his next miniseries, which premiered during the Oscar awards ceremony where Nomadland it was made with the prize to the best film. If anyone expected the gala to be used to launch some big-name television project, this adaptation qualifies.

It focuses on nine people who do not know each other at all but decide to put themselves in the hands of a kind of spa or rehabilitation center for the mind. They all have different problems. The only downside is that the director played by Kidman has conventional methods of improving the lives of Tranquillum House patrons. The end of this short 30-second trailer leaves you feeling anything but calm.

The series is intended for the public of Big little lies. At least it is not difficult to make this association. It is based on a novel by the same author, Liane Moriarty, and David E. Kelley is the screenwriter responsible for adapting it. Nicole Kidman repeats in the role of executive producer that started the project and also a leading actress, only this time she does not share both works with Reese Witherspoon but with Melissa McCarthy, one of the most recognized comic actresses of this millennium and twice nominated for the award. Oscar for My best friend’s Wedding Y Can you ever forgive me?

The cast also draws attention beyond Kidman and McCarthy. It is completed by Luke Evans (The Hobbit), Manny Jacinto (The good place), Michael Shannon (Man of steel), Samara Weaving (Hollywood), Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk empire) and Regina Hall (Scary movie).

The director of a wellness center (Nicole Kidman’s character) has unconventional methods of helping clients

At the moment, it does not have a release date yet. In the United States it will be broadcast on the Hulu platform but in these parts it is expected on Disney +, since the two platforms belong to the same media group: Walt Disney Company.